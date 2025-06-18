If the Raptors whiff on Kevin Durant, it sets up a huge NBA Draft steal

For now, the Toronto Raptors own the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. But they have been on the hunt for Kevin Durant and if they manage to pull off a trade, they'll almost certainly have to send out that pick as part of the deal.

Toronto is looking to make a splash during the offseason. They have also been rumored to trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Raptors can't land Durant or Antetokounmpo in a trade before the 2025 NBA Draft, what should they do with the ninth overall pick?

Noa Essengue could be a huge addition for the Raptors

With the ninth overall pick in ESPN's latest mock daft, the Raptors select Noa Essengue, a power forward from Ratiopharm Ulm. He played in 18 games during the 2024-25 season. Essengue averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also shot 56 percent from the field and only 29.4 percent from 3-point range.

Jeremy Woo said about the Raptors potentially drafting Essengue ninth overall, "Toronto has largely been linked to frontcourt targets at pick No. 9, including Maluach, who is no guarantee to be on the board. The Raptors are also one of several teams in this range said to be involved in trade talks around their pick, considering the possibility of moving back in the draft to add talent to next season's roster. Essengue's blend of size, versatility, extreme youth and burgeoning production has drawn increasing interest from teams in the 9-to-15 range, and he fits an archetype that Raptors brass has often targeted if the team stays put here."

What Toronto is looking for is a player who has long-term upside in the front court. Essengue is a project, but he certainly fits that mold. He's ranked No. 4 on Chris Kline's final big board here at FanSided. He is only 18 years old and is 6-foot-9 and 194 pounds with tremendous defensive potential.

He is also one of the latest talked about players potentially to be selected in the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft. There is no doubt that if Toronto doesn't select him, there is a very good chance that the Houston Rockets will take him No. 10 overall.