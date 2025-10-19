Replacing Tyrese Haliburton won't be the Indiana Pacers' biggest problem this season

The Indiana Pacers' realistic hopes of winning an NBA title this year ended the moment Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles during Game 7 of last year's Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team's hopes of maintaing their place in the Eastern Conference playoff field may have ended when the front office opted to let center Myles Turner depart in free agency.

Turner now suits up for another Eastern Conference title hopeful, as the Milwaukee Bucks paid him big money in an effort to give Giannis Antetokounmpo the supporting cast he needs to win another ring. Early reports indicate the chemistry between the two in Milwaukee is off to a good start.

Having a stretch five like Turner will do wonders to open up space for Antettokounmpo in the half court. The two can also run actions together where the former MVP utilizes Turner as a pick-and-roll partner to open up driving lanes. That's exactly the sort of balance he gave Haliburton and the Pacers during their time together in Indiana.

How did the Pacers attempt to replace Myles Turner?

There's no cogent argument to be made that the Pacers will be better in the short-term without their sweet-shooting center. They let him go to preserve future payroll flexibility. The problem with that strategy is that Indiana failed to make any sort of major move to secure a future starter at the five.

Instead, the Pacers' front office chose to invest their resources in a series of lottery picks that have a small chance of replacing Turner during the 2025-26 campaign. Isaiah Jackson looks to be the probable starting center, but he's just coming back from a torn Achilles tendon of his own. Indiana handed him a three-year, $21 million deal to keep him off the open market.

Even if Jackson comes all the way back from his injury, he still doesn't give the team the sort of versatility that Turner provided. He's a non-shooter who can't give Indiana any spacing. The only offensive impact he offers is as a rim-runner or put-back artist.

Acquiring Jay Huff actually gives the Pacers a more like-for-like replacement for Turner. He can shoot the 3 frequently and efficiently, but his lack of foot speed makes him a defensive liability. There's a chance Huff can give the Pacers quality rim protection, but he can't switch on the perimeter in the way that Turner did in high-leverage moments.

The rest of the team's options at center consist of castoffs Tony Bradley and James Wiseman. It's unclear whether either player deserves a roster spot. Neither can be trusted to do anything more than soak up scant minutes as the team's third center.

Indiana fans should not be surprised to see Obi Toppin get more minutes at center than any player other than Jackson. That sort of small-ball lineup might be vulnerable on defense, but it could supercharge the team's transition game in a way that helps them terrorize opposing bench units.

The harsh truth in Indiana is that Haliburton will return next year, but there's still no clear path to find a big man he can work with of Turner's quality. The Pacers have a year to figure things out, but it's going to be an ugly season for them at center unless one of their lottery picks pays off in a way no one expects.