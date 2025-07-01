Rob Pelinka's big plan for the Lakers will only alienate LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers and GM Rob Pelinka are making one of the riskiest moves of this year’s free agency: punting on immediate roster upgrades in favor of preserving salary cap flexibility for the 2026–27 offseason.

After free agency officially opened Monday night, it was clear the Lakers prioritized signing a starting-caliber center. But one by one, the top targets vanished. First it was Brook Lopez, then Clint Capela, followed by Mason Plumlee. Now, the remaining pool of big men is thin — and uninspiring to fans hoping for a roster that can compete now, not later.

It’s a bold (if not reckless) approach given the urgency surrounding this franchise. The Lakers declined to re-sign Dorian Finney-Smith, who instead joined the Houston Rockets, and opted to use a significant portion of their $14.1 million mid-level exception on former Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia — a move that signals developmental patience more than title contention.

And that’s the problem.

LeBron’s clock is ticking

At a time when LeBron James is gearing up for what could be his final NBA season, the Lakers seem to be offering little incentive to convince him that things will be different from last year’s underwhelming campaign.

James, who opted into his $53.6 million player option, has made it clear he still wants to compete at a high level. But with his 41st birthday approaching this December, it’s fair to wonder how much more gas is left in the tank — and whether the Lakers are wasting what could be the final chapter of his historic career.

If LeBron’s opt-in was based on a belief the front office would build a contender around him, this summer has to feel like a bait-and-switch.

It’s no secret that Luka Dončić is expected to be the future face of the franchise. But by prematurely pivoting to long-term cap savings, Pelinka is effectively passing the torch before LeBron is ready to let go.

That’s a risky bet, especially if LeBron chooses to walk in 2025 — whether to reunite with the Cavaliers or retire altogether. With no real title shot in place and the clock running out, LeBron might not want to waste his final season on a team still searching for direction.

Can DeAndre Ayton really change that?

Even if DeAndre Ayton signs with the Lakers — a move that's been rumored since his buyout — he’s not a savior. While still productive, Ayton isn’t the kind of transformative piece that convinces LeBron to extend his career or convinces fans that this team can take on the West’s elite.

At this point, it’s going to take a lot more than Ayton to change the narrative around this offseason — or to convince LeBron James that one more ride in purple and gold is worth it.