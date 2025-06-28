Rob Pelinka's comp for second-round pick should have Lakers fans hyped

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled quite possibly the greatest heist of the 2025 NBA Draft, trading the No. 55 pick and cash to move up to No. 45, then trading the No. 45 pick and cash to move up to No. 36, all to acquire Arkansas swing Adou Thiero.

We can't keep letting them get away with it! The Lakers' front office has a complicated track record under Rob Pelinka, but Luka Dončić fell into his lap and now Los Angeles, with new ownership in the way, is basically buying its way to draft night steals.

Thiero was the No. 16 prospect on FanSided's big board. That doesn't really mean anything, and apparently Thiero faced injury concerns during the pre-draft process, but Thiero was a clear first round talent in my book. Clearly, the NBA did not feel the same way, but for him to fall into L.A.'s lap six picks into round two is utterly confounding. It was a great day for Pelinka and the Lakers brass. Thiero can help them next season.

Pelinka's already throwing out a comp that will get Lakers fans even more pumped.

Pelinka pointed to OG Anunoby as an "archetype" -- Lakers had him in the building a few weeks ago. Thiero had lunch with Redick and Pelinka. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 27, 2025

Rob Pelinka compares Adou Thiero to OG Anunoby after Lakers heist

OG Anunoby is admittedly a high bar to set for a second-round prospect, even one with Thiero's bonafides. But it's really not crazy. Thiero will need to earn his keep in Los Angeles, probably without guaranteed minutes or much long-term security, but he feels like the sort of player to emerge from challenging circumstances all the better for it.

Thiero is a stupid good athlete. He's 6-foot-7, 218 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan. Finding rookies as strong and agile as Thiero is no easy feat. He has an NBA-ready frame, capable of stonewalling drives to the rim or sliding his feet with ball-handlers on the perimeter. The 21-year-old will defend a variety of positions effectively and win with effort plays. In addition to his constant mucking up of the opposing offense, Thiero gets to seemingly every 50-50 ball. The intangibles are off the charts.

adou thiero would dive into sulfuric acid to MAYBE get a deflection — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) June 27, 2025

It's fair to be concerned with Thiero's immediate offensive fit as a non-shooting wing — that is where he most differs from Anunony — but plenty of rookies get to the NBA and develop their jumper in short order. Thiero works hard and it's something he has made efforts to improve across three seasons at Kentucky and Arkansas. The touch isn't great, but the mechanics look fine and Thiero will at least step behind the line and take 'em.

He will still provide value inside the arc in the meantime. Thiero is a battering ram attacking the lane. His unique blend of strength, burst and dexterity makes it extremely difficult for defenders to stay in front of him and keep Thiero away from the rim. Self-created dunks are a unique attribute and Thiero has plenty of them. He will also cut backdoor and get vertical for lobs from Dončić and LeBron. He can run the floor in transition. Thiero will find ways to produce as a play-finisher and defender, even if some of the ancillary skills require further development.

Don't be shocked when Thiero is playing a real role next season on a contender in the West. It's difficult to fathom how NBA teams let him fall so far down the board.