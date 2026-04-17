The Rockets got a gift from the basketball gods and have to take advantage

With their top-tier offense and stifling defense, Houston has an opportunity to silence critics and advance deep in the postseason.

Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves could be out or hampered by injuries, making LeBron James the primary offensive engine and the Rockets' job on defense easier.

The Houston Rockets enter the playoffs with renewed optimism as they face a Lakers team that struggles on defense and is without two key players.

The Houston Rockets are finally catching a break. After a disjointed year stemming from a right-before-the-season injury, the Rockets have injury luck on their side.

Houston must take advantage of the injury-ridden Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is arguably the greatest to lace up, but knocking out the Rockets without his MVP-caliber teammate and another certified scorer would say more about the Rockets than LeBron.

The Rockets are without their PG, but the Lakers are missing that and more

There is so much negative buzz and chatter around this Rockets team, even though they have a top-10 offense and defense with garbage time removed. While Houston has been dominant over the final stretch of the season (9-1 last 10, No. 2 offense), the jury is still out on their offense in a playoff setting.

For good reason. Houston lost their floor general, Fred VanVleet, in September 2025 to a torn ACL. The Rockets have tried many options to fill the void of a true table setter. Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, and Kevin Durant took the playmaking duties, and the results are iffy.

Those three are talented enough to generate solid offense against most teams. Especially in the regular season when teams don't have playoff-like game plans in place. But the Rockets' lack of a traditional playmaker shows its head in the clutch time and time again. They are the 20th-ranked offense in crunch time.

Houston was not Tom Brady's Patriots last year in the clutch either, but there was a belief that adding Durant would mitigate those droughts. That has not happened consistently, as the lack of a point guard is too glaring at times. Without that player, the Rockets' shooting woes are exacerbated.

Houston does not fire a ton of 3s (26th in frequency) or make a ton (25th in 3-point makes). Teams are not afraid of their spacers besides Reed Sheppard, who fires it at a 39 percent clip but is liable to be benched any game because he cannot stay in front of his defensive assignment.

Teams daring Houston wings to shoot uncontested warm-up jumpers clogs up the floor, ruining spacing for their trio, who are not natural pure points.

Halfcourt offense is critical in the playoffs. The game slows down, and possessions skyrocket in value. The lack of shooting and playmaking chained Houston to the 19th-best half-court offense. You will not beat cream of the crop teams with an Alaska winter half-court offense, but this iteration of LA is not full.

For all the concerns about the Rockets, at least Houston has their best player in Durant. They also have a defense littered with pythons who live to suffocate opponents with non-stop intensity. The Lakers are not that lucky.

Luka Dončić won his second scoring title and was on pace to wreck the playoffs again before his Grade 2 hamstring injury. His return is in the air, and the Rockets have to seize this opportunity. Dončić would have hands-down been the best player on the floor, but now Houston has that.

Houston's spacing and playmaking issues should not be the story of the series against the banged-up Lakers when they have three of the top four players in the series. LeBron mustering up some 2018 energy should not be on the table for Houston with their grounded defense and Laker injuries. The story has to be "the Rockets dominated an undermanned Lakers team."

LA is without Austin Reaves for now, who was playing at an All-Star level before injuries piled up this season. Sure, Houston is not perfect by any stretch, but they have their guys in the lineup. The offense is a question mark, but the team defense is sustainable. Allowing LeBron to go nuclear at this age without adequate help would probably lead to drastic changes this summer in Houston.

The Rockets have the best player in the series and a defense that has shown up all year. KD, LeBron, followed by the young Rockets stars, is the best player hierarchy in this series. Thompson, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr. are some of the most game-breaking defenders in this matchup. Houston cannot afford to blow this opportunity after an underachieving regular season.

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