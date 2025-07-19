Rumored Lakers trade target all but confirmed to stay far away from LA

After bowing out in the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers have been working to improve their roster to become a championship contender next season. The Lakers' biggest need this offseason is to add defensive perimeter players to their starting lineup.

The Lakers did sign DeAndre Ayton to help the team's depth at the center position, but lost their best perimeter defender in Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets. Outside of Rui Hachimura, the Lakers lack depth at the small forward position.

One player that the Lakers have been targeting at the small forward is Andrew Wiggins from the Miami Heat. Recent rumors suggest, however, that Wiggins won't be coming to the Lakers this offseason.

Recent rumors surrounding Andrew Wiggins

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, while appearing on the Zach Lowe Show, the Lakers' interest in acquiring Wiggins before the start of the NBA season has faded.

The Heat have expressed their intentions of keeping Wiggins on their roster for next season. Even if the Lakers offer the Heat a trade for Wiggins before the start of the season, Miami is likely to decline it unless the Lakers give them enough assets that they'd be willing to accept the offer.

Last season with the Heat, Wiggins averaged 18.0 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. While not one of the league's best defenders, Wiggins has proven himself to be a valuable presence on defense throughout his 11-year NBA career and would've been a valuable defensive piece for the Lakers.

What do the Lakers do now?

With the hopes of acquiring Wiggins likely down the drain, the Lakers still hope they can acquire a valuable perimeter defensive player before the start of the season.

There is extreme pressure on the Lakers to assemble a talented roster to surround LeBron James, especially given the recent trade rumors. LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, says that his goal is to put LeBron in the best position to compete for an NBA Championship entering his 23rd season, and many are doubting that the Lakers can provide that, even with the mid-season addition of Luka Dončić.

The Lakers might have to wait until this season's NBA trade deadline to acquire the perimeter defensive player who can put them in championship contention.