Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight? Latest injury update for Liberty vs. Valkyries

The New York Liberty started their 2025 WNBA campaign red hot, going undefeated in their first nine games. Since then, they have lost three of the last four. Their most recent loss was on Sunday against the Seattle Storm, where the Liberty were down 3 starters. Forward Leonie Fiebich is currently competing in EuroBasket and is expected to return soon. But Jonquel Jones, New York's star center, is expected to miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury. This makes Sabrina Ionescu's absence even more devastating.

Ionescu woke up Friday morning with a "kink in her neck," according to Head Coach Sandy Brondello. This kept her out of their matchup against the Seattle Storm. The team did not seem overly worried about the injury, Brondello also stating that it could have been from their flight, and just being tired. Ionescu was listed as day-to-day pretty early on.

Ionescu has been a big piece of New York's puzzle this season, as they try to bring themselves back to the WNBA Championship. She is averaging 20.4 points and 5.2 assists per game, recently recording a season-high of 34 points in back-to-back games.

Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight?

All signs point toward Ionescu making her return tonight against the Golden State Valkyries. She has been listed as questionable, but is expected to play tonight. She also participated in yesterday's team practice.

Sandy Brondello anticipated Sabrina Ionescu to play tomorrow vs. the Valkyries.



She went through practice today but remains day-to-day. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) June 24, 2025

Playing tonight would also mean more to Sabrina than just coming back from injury. Ionescu grew up in the Bay Area and has expressed her excitement about getting to come back and play in the area now that they have a W team.

Did Ionescu ever imagine she’d get a chance to play in her home market in the WNBA? “Never. I feel like said goodbye to the Bay Area when we played against Cal and Stanford … now I feel like it’s given me life knowing I can come back to the Bay every single year.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) June 24, 2025

The Golden State Valkyries have been hot, as well. After a pretty rocky start, they have won five of their last six games. With or without Ionescu, the Liberty will have their hands full, especially in an expectedly sold-out Chase Center. But, her return could be exactly what New York needs to get back on track.