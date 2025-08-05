Shams says one thing, Giannis Antetokounmpo says another

The NBA offseason has reached the point where news begins to slow down, free agents take their time signing with new teams, and players gradually return to offseason workout programs.

However, one storyline that hasn’t faded is the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. After being gentleman swept in the first round by the Indiana Pacers earlier this year, Antetokounmpo’s future with the only NBA team he’s ever played for suddenly appeared uncertain.

On Monday morning’s episode of Get Up, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that there have been some “very real” conversations between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks over the past week regarding his future with the franchise.

But Giannis may have quelled some of the speculation over the weekend. During a sports collectibles convention on Saturday, while telling a story about shortening his signature, a fan in the crowd shouted, “All in Milwaukee!” Antetokounmpo responded with a wink and said, “All in Milwaukee, baby.”

Who should Bucks' fans believe — Shams or Giannis?

While that moment may not count as a firm verbal commitment, it’s rare for a player of Antetokounmpo’s stature and tenure with a franchise to publicly express discontent unless the organization has clearly lost its way. As things stand, the Bucks have done everything in their power to retool the roster and increase their star’s chances of winning another NBA championship.

After news broke that Damian Lillard would miss the entire upcoming season, the team surprisingly waived him to acquire Myles Turner. Soon after, Milwaukee re-signed fan favorites Gary Trent Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. To bolster the bench even further, the Bucks added Cole Anthony off the waiver wire.

Right now, it seems like the Bucks are doing everything they can to keep Giannis happy — and he appears to be on board. The opportunity window hasn’t looked this open in years, especially with Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum set to miss time, leaving the Eastern Conference up for grabs. As the heart and soul of the franchise, Antetokounmpo could once again lead Milwaukee on a deep playoff run.

Rumors will continue to swirl, assumptions will be made, and the question of whether he’s staying or going will persist. But if Giannis has made anything clear throughout his career, it’s this: silence might just be his greatest weapon.