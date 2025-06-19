Sixers draft plans just became clear with baffling Ace Bailey decision

It's hard to believe that the NBA Draft is set to take place less than a week from now. The Philadelphia 76ers have been projected in mock drafts to select Rutgers guard Ace Bailey with the third pick. A recent decision by Bailey, however, has raised questions about other players that the 76ers could select in the draft.

Ace Bailey canceled his workout with the 76ers and remains the only U.S.-based prospect yet to visit any NBA teams. While Bailey has declined to work out with the 76ers, Philadelphia hasn't ruled out drafting him with the third-overall pick.

What Ace Bailey's declined workout means for 76ers

In the past, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has selected multiple players who have declined to participate in a private workout, like Bailey. Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain are among those players who didn't participate in a workout for the 76ers that ended up getting drafted by Philadelphia.

The 76ers have been scouting Bailey throughout his freshman season at Rutgers and interviewed him in Chicago.

In his one season with the Rutgers Scarlett Knights, Bailey averaged 17.6 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Bailey was also named to the All-Big Ten third team and the Big Ten All-Freshman team. FanSided's Chris Kline ranked Bailey 11th on his latest big board.

"Ace Bailey is the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 draft. He’s a major talent, with the size and shot-making chops to become a star at the next level. It’s rare to find such a prolific mid-range assassin nowadays, but Bailey’s ability to shoot over contests and from a plethora of angles is unique. He’s coverage-proof. That said, he doesn’t really pass and the defensive engagement tends to waver. A high center of gravity also limits his handle; Bailey doesn’t get to the rim or create separation easily. He relies, perhaps too much, on a diet of tough shots," Kline wrote.

Another prospect that the 76ers could consider drafting

The 76ers could also consider drafting other top prospects in the draft, if they decide Bailey is not their guy. One of those players is Baylor guard VJ Egecombe. Egecombe is sixth on Kline's big board, and is one of the most athletic players in this draft class.

In one season with Baylor, Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points per game, 5,6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Edgecombe shot 43.6 percent from the field for the Bears last season, but struggled shooting from three point range, shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc.

What the 76ers will end up doing in the NBA Draft

Despite his decision to decline a private workout with the team, the 76ers will still end up drafting Ace Bailey with the third pick in the NBA Draft.

Given Daryl Morey's history, Bailey should join the list of players drafted by the 76ers that didn't participate in a pre-draft workout with the team. Bailey is the type of player that the 76ers need heading into next season, as their future remains in question with Joel Embiid and Paul George after finishing with a 24-58 record.