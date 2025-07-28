Sixers reporter drops ominous Joel Embiid prediction that will have fans sweating

The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to flip their script for the 2025–26 season, fielding what could be one of the most dynamic lineups in the Eastern Conference. With Tyrese Maxey ascending into stardom, a healthy Jared McCain, All-Star wing Paul George, and promising rookie VJ Edgecombe, this group could finally achieve what’s eluded the franchise since the days of Allen Iverson — a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

But one looming question threatens to derail all of it:

Will Joel Embiid be there to lead them?

Uncertainty surrounds Embiid’s availability for the start of the season. According to The Athletic, the reigning MVP has yet to resume on-court activities this offseason following a string of injuries that derailed his 2024–25 campaign. He played in just 19 games last season, sitting out much of the year after a knee injury suffered during the 2024 playoffs.

More alarmingly, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Keith Pompey recently said on SiriusXM that he believes “Joel might know the end is near,” echoing sentiments Embiid himself acknowledged in a July 16 interview with ESPN, where he spoke candidly about the cumulative toll injuries have taken on his career.

“I think Joel might know the end is near.” 😕



- @PompeyOnSixers on Joel Embiid’s future



(🎥 @SiriusXMNBA )



pic.twitter.com/VA4nzOOYVO — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 27, 2025

The 76ers are a franchise at a crossroads

If you're a Sixers fan still holding onto your Joel Embiid jersey, concern is warranted. Despite being under contract through the 2028–29 season and owed $187 million over the next three years, Embiid’s durability continues to raise red flags. He has never played more than 68 games in a single season, frequently missing time for load management and lingering injuries.

Even when on the court last season, the results weren’t inspiring. In 15 games played alongside Maxey and George, the Sixers went just 7–8, far from the dominance expected from a supposed “Big Three.”

A promising core awaits — but needs its anchor

This is arguably the best supporting cast Embiid has had during his tenure. Edgecombe impressed in his Summer League debut. McCain’s return after a series of promising outings adds backcourt depth. If Quentin Grimes returns on a one-year deal, Philadelphia’s scoring options become even more dynamic.

But none of it matters without their franchise cornerstone. Embiid remains one of the few MVPs in NBA history never to reach a conference finals. His availability this season isn’t just crucial for the Sixers’ success — it’s critical for preserving his legacy.

Joel Embiid's legacy is at stake

If recurring injuries cut Embiid’s career short, it won’t be his accolades that define him. It’ll be the what-ifs:

What if he stayed healthy for just one full playoff run? What if “The Process” had a chance to finish what it started?

Without a deep postseason push, Embiid risks becoming one of the most talent-rich yet unfulfilled superstars of his era.

Philadelphia has finally constructed a roster built to win now. But whether they do will depend not just on the emergence of young talent or the contributions of new faces — it will hinge on whether Joel Embiid can still be the player he once was, or if the curtain has already started to close.