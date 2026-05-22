Sorry 76ers fans, but Ben Simmons won a title before Joel Embiid

His success comes in the midst of another failed playoff run for Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

Who remembers that episode of How I Met Your Mother where Ted is fixated on the idea of winning the breakup, only to be validated by an interesting form of reassurance from his ex-girlfriend, Robin? Didn't watch that show? Oh, darn.

Anyway, in February 2022, the Philadelphia 76ers had a breakup of their own with the first overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, Ben Simmons. Since then, both parties have been determined to "win" the breakup.

For awhile, it seemed like the 76ers had won the breakup. Philadelphia has won three playoff series since the deal, while Simmons has only appeared in one (a devastating loss to the Denver Nuggets last season). The 76ers have also found a new starting point guard in Tyrese Maxey, one who can score confidently at all three levels of the floor.

Of course, the 76ers have yet to accomplish their ultimate objective when they traded Simmons in the first place -- winning a title with Joel Embiid. And up until a few days ago, neither had Simmons.

As the lede to this ESPN news post reads, "Ben Simmons is now a champion ... in sportfishing.

On Sunday, the South Florida Sails captured the Sport Fishing Championship Blue Marlin Open at Walker's Cay in the Bahamas. Helping South Florida to the title was none other than Simmons, a co-owner and angler for the club."

For the first time since he was drafted in 2016, Simmons was not on an NBA roster this year. However, Simmons was still in the sports world, experiencing more success in the water than he ever did on the hardwood.

Life after the Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

We all know about the opting out of a shot against Trae Young fiasco and the back injury/holdout that lead to the ugly divorce between Simmons and the team that drafted him. The 76ers traded Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons had some strong moments with the Nets. In 2022-23, he posted a Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus of +1.4, which ranked in the 92nd percentile that season (per Dunks & Threes). Simmons struggled to stay healthy, though, and after 2.5 seasons with the Nets, he was bought out before being picked up by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Simmons played 18 regular season games for the Clippers last year, having some shining moments as a small-ball five in bench lineups. However, the same demons that plagued his time with the 76ers came back to roost, and Simmons was phased out of the rotation during the Clippers' first round loss to the Nuggets (playing in just five of seven games).

Simmons was not picked up by an NBA team this season. He never figured out the whole jump shot thing, and injuries zapped the athleticism that allowed him to work around that limitation.

Looking to begin the next chapter of his life, Simmons purchased a controlling ownership stake in South Florida Sails in December.

"I have always believed that investing in what you love means you have a responsibility to help move it forward," Simmons said. "Sportfishing has given me incredible experiences, and SFC is creating a platform that treats offshore fishing like the elite sport it is."

Now, Simmons is a champion, and the 76ers, who just let go of their general manager, are desperately searching for direction. It looks like the winner of this breakup was actually Simmons.

More NBA news and analysis: