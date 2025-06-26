Spurs fanbase absolutely loves Dylan Harper pick

The San Antonio Spurs may not have won the NBA Draft Lottery, but they were one of the main victors of the event, as they landed the No. 2 overall pick. While many experts thought the Spurs would flip the pick for a proven, big-name veteran, the Spurs instead opted to keep it to help build around franchise superstar Victor Wembanyama.

On Wednesday night, the Spurs used the second-overall pick on Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who was the consensus second-best prospect in the entire draft class.

Let's just say that Spurs fans were ecstatic about the selection of Harper.

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

Spurs fans ecstatic about Dylan Harper draft selection

When the Spurs' social media account shared the news and graphic about the selection, there were plenty of positive responses. Even franchise legend Manu Ginobli was pumped up about the pick of Harper.

Welcome to the Spurs, Dylan Harper!! Thrilled to have him in SA! https://t.co/7T1xPIB0SL — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) June 26, 2025

LETS GOOOOOOOO — PePe (@CLEMSONPEPE) June 26, 2025

WELCOME GOAT — Spurs Lead (@SpursLead) June 26, 2025

So Im afraid the Spurs are officially freaking back — King - JBKIMBROS_ (@jbkingbros) June 26, 2025

Message to the rest of the League https://t.co/jjDxMUDikE pic.twitter.com/HPQLcTKREA — SoFarGone2k9 (@Sofargone2k9) June 26, 2025

The Spurs are in the midst of a bit of changeover, as Mitch Johnson takes over for Gregg Popovich, who stepped aside from coaching due to his health. Entering the offseason, the Spurs were in relatively good shape, as they had Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle. Now, they have a legitimate 6-foot-6 guard joining the ranks in Harper.

Harper was long touted as a potential top prospects. After all, he was a five-star recruit out of Ramsey, N.J. and ranked No. 3 overall in the entire 2024 class. Harper choosing to commit to Rutgers was huge, considering the program didn't necessarily land the top recruits out of high school. But they landed Harper and Ace Bailey.

In his lone season playing for the Scarlet Knights, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point line.

Here is what FanSided NBA Draft expert Christopher Kline had to say about Harper as a prospect.

"A wing-sized guard with elite driving skills, Dylan Harper has all the tools of a future All-Star creator," writes Kline. "While not a great pull-up shooter, he’s efficient in off the catch and dynamic attacking closeouts, which should give him scalability and versatility within a scheme or lineup. He mixes speeds when rumbling downhill and knows how to use his frame to absorb contact and finish in traffic. Harper displays excellent feel running pick-and-rolls and his defensive ceiling is considerable given his outlier tools."

The Spurs have a young core that can potentially compete for a playoff spot beginning next season. One thing is for certain, and that's the Spurs will be a fun team to watch in the 2025-26 campaign.