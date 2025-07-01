Spurs free agency coup could help Victor Wembanyama reach a whole new level

Just when it looked like the San Antonio Spurs were on the cusp of contention, adding No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper to a young core revolving around Victor Wembanyama, they’ve made themselves even more intriguing — agreeing to a four-year, $41 million contract with veteran center Luke Kornet on the first night of NBA free agency.

The 29-year-old big man spent the last four seasons with the Boston Celtics, playing a key rotational role in the franchise’s 2024 NBA title run. Kornet, who stands at 7-foot-1, gradually carved out a niche as a reliable rim protector and transition runner. His 2024-25 campaign was the most productive of his career, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game across 73 appearances.

While his shooting percentages dipped slightly, Kornet’s defensive impact and rebounding proved invaluable during Boston’s postseason. He notably earned minutes over Kristaps Porziņģis and delivered a historic Game 5 performance against the New York Knicks, becoming the first player in NBA playoff history to record 10+ points, 9+ rebounds, 7+ blocks and shoot 100% from the field in a single game.

Now joining a youth-driven Spurs roster, Kornet is expected to serve as the primary backup to Victor Wembanyama, replacing veteran Bismack Biyombo, who held that role last season. The move signals a more aggressive approach to free agency from San Antonio, one that's maintained future flexibility while also making smart additions that should make Wemby even more dangerous.

Luke Kornet signing could be a home run for the Spurs

Kornet isn't going to set the world on fire on jump off the screen, and he can feel like something of an anachronism in the age of five-out spacing. He's never going to take jumpers, and he doesn't boast eye-popping athleticism. But what he does do is impact winning in lots of little ways, from his passing to his screen-setting to his rim protection. He's always in the right place at the right time, and he excels at the grunt work the Spurs don't want Wembanyama having to take on.

Kornet will be a massive upgrade on Biyombo as Wemby's backup, and Wembanyama's shooting ability opens up the possibility for some two-big lineups in which the paint-bound Kornet allows the French phenom to roam as an off-ball defender. That's an awfully dangerous combination, one that will also unlock Wembanyama on the other end as he gets to play as a de-facto 4.

With two centers over seven feet tall anchoring the paint and Kornet bringing championship-level experience, the Spurs are building a legitimate path back into the Western Conference playoff picture. If the team can stay healthy, don’t be surprised if San Antonio makes a serious push towards the postseason.