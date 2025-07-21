Spurs' Kelly Olynyk trade has already aged well after latest NBA buyout

The San Antonio Spurs faced plenty of second-guessing when they sent out young guard Blake Wesley, fellow prospect Malaki Branham and a second-round pick to land NBA journeyman Kelly Olynyk. Fans wondered if the price was too steep for an aging big. Now, just weeks later, the buyout of Wesley by the Wizards shines a new light on the deal, making it look even better for the Spurs.

The Washington Wizards have waived Blake Wesley, league sources told @hoopshype. Wesley, the 25th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs in the Kelly Olynyk trade. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 19, 2025

Why the Spurs traded for Kelly Olynyk

San Antonio sought to add a frontcourt shooter who could space the floor, allowing Victor Wembanyama to excel offensively. Olynyk fits that need with his blend of size, shooting, and veteran savvy. The Spurs have a young core loaded with potential, but wanted a steady veteran hand to guide their development on and off the court.

Olynyk brings dependable three-point shooting for a big man, sets solid screens and moves the ball well. His experience should be a stabilizing force for a team led by rising stars like Wembanyama. The veteran leadership of Olynyk, along with his ability to stretch defenses, gives San Antonio’s young guards and wings more room to attack. He’s also skilled enough to help anchor bench units or close games with his experience.

Details of the trade and Wesley’s buyout

To get Olynyk, the Spurs shipped out two young players, Wesley and Branham, plus a second-round pick. Wesley’s short stint with the Wizards ended in a buyout, making him a free agent. The move shows that Wesley hasn’t quite unlocked that next level in his game and his spot in the league is far from secure. For Spurs fans, this takes much of the sting out of including him in the Olynyk swap, plus it means he could end up right back in San Antonio.

Wesley has played in 156 NBA regular season games, all with San Antonio, averaging 4.3 points and 2.4 assists. He improved his three-point shooting late last season but struggled to find steady minutes, averaging just 11.8 minutes in 58 games. His buyout frees Wesley up to sign elsewhere, although his future in the Association is now somewhat uncertain.

With Olynyk on the roster, the Spurs gained a proven veteran and shooting presence, opening up rotation spots for other young guards. The team now has more flexibility for the future and for developing talent. While Wesley’s future may be up in the air, the Spurs have gotten stronger up front with Olynyk.