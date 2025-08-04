Spurs projected starting lineup and depth chart with De'Aaron Fox extension finalized

The San Antonio Spurs are keeping star point guard De’Aaron Fox around for a bit longer after agreeing to a four-year, $229 maximum contract extension.

The deal sets up Fox to stay with the Spurs through the 2029-2030 season, establishing himself as the team’s latest threat alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Here’s an updated look at the Spurs’ projected starting lineup and depth chart for the 2025-2026 regular season.

Projected Spurs depth chart and rotation with De'Aaron Fox locked up

Positions Starting Lineup Bench Second Bench PG De'Aaron Fox Jordan McLaughlin Lindy Waters III SG Stephon Castle Dylan Harper Julian Champagnie SF Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson Carter Bryant PF Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan C Victor Wembanyama Luka Kornet Kelly Olynyk

Fox was a midseason addition to the Spurs' lineup, getting traded right before the Feb. 6 deadline. Having played in 17 games for San Antonio, Fox averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 1.5 steals across 34 minutes. After attempting to play through a tendon injury in his pinky finger, Fox would cut his season short to address the injury during the offseason.

Now, the Spurs have never looked better than they do presently. Fans will get to see a full season of Fox and Wembanyama in action, creating more long-term pick-and-roll plays between the guard and big man throughout the season. Fox was never in question to lose his starting position in the lineup, but continues to be surrounded by fourth overall pick Stephon Castle and second overall pick Dylan Harper.

Both guards, who remain oversized for their position, can take the next few years to learn under Fox’s guidance. Castle is positioned to be the team’s starting shooting guard alongside Fox, while the rookie will get the sixth-man nod off the bench. Castle posted a successful rookie season last year with the Spurs, averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 assists, taking home the Rookie of the Year award.

Harper, 6’6”, had a successful freshman year at Rutgers, dropping 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds on 48.4% field-goal shooting. Harper would appear in just two Summer League games for San Antonio, averaging 16.0 points and 4.0 rebounds across 22.1 minutes of action. Displaying similar characteristics to Fox, his athleticism and drive to the rim were valuable components to his game.

The Spurs are looking more and more like a team playing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, rounding out their bench unit through the draft and free agency with backup center Luke Kornet. If everyone can stay healthy, including Fox, don’t be surprised if San Antonio makes an impact out the floodgates.