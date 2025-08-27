Why the Spurs are being severely underrated before the NBA season even starts

The San Antonio Spurs are entering year three of the Victor Wembanyama era and are still being overlooked. Wemby appeared in just 46 games for the Spurs last season due to a blood clot issue that saw his season end in February. Now that he’s been cleared San Antonio should be one of the teams on everyone’s radar with the potential to have breakout year. With Wembanyama back in the fold, the Spurs are poised to surprise the NBA and during the 2025-26 campaign and surpass their 24 wins from a season ago.

“I'm officially cleared to return," Wembanyama boasted. "It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!”

Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox are a dynamic tandem

Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points per game last season before he was shut down for the year. Along with that he was leading the NBA with 3.8 blocks per game and posting a double-double with 11 boards per night. Wemby will be back this season and ready with his new running mate, De’Aaron Fox who shipped to San Antonio from the Sacramento Kings midseason.

Fox signed a new four-year, $229 million extension earlier this summer so the burden of getting a new deal done no longer exists. With full training camp and preseason together, Wemby and Fox could the next explosive center/guard duo to take the Association by storm.

"Just being able to be part of an organization like this ... you come in here and you feel that. You feel that in the environment. You feel that in the fans,"Fox said . "And then you go into the practice facility or you go into the arena and you see those banners hanging ... there's nothing you can do besides try to build on that."

While the western conference is stacked, the NBA is about star power and the Spurs have two players that could average close to 50 points per game this season. Wembanyama is already a favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year and Fox is one of the more explosive guards in the league.

Flying under the radar

Don’t sleep on San Antonio’s role players either. Players like Keldon Johnson who can get buckets when called upon Jeremy Sochan who’s known for his defensive presence. Last year’s Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle has the making of another star and could be the third spoke in a new big three in San Antonio. Spurs players have taken ROY honors the last two seasons, with Wemby doing so the year before Castle.

Despite playing in the west, these Spurs should not be overlooked or underrated. They’ve got a young core but in an increasingly younger NBA, it isn’t that farfetched to think San Antonio could begin making their ascent up through the ranks this season. Should they be able to stay primarily healthy, look out for what could be the next best team out of Texas.