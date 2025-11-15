Steph Curry bullied the Spurs again into what should be a wake-up call

The San Antonio Spurs found themselves up 10 early in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs were having their way until Steph Curry said no más. Curry scored 14 in the final period and 49 for the game. 30-foot 3s, beeline drives, and others taking advantage of the coverage Curry received burned San Antonio.

This came on the heels of Curry's 46-point performance vs the Spurs Wednesday night. Both Curry eruptions led to Warriors wins, dropping the up-and-coming Spurs to 8-4.

The Spurs simply haven't had an answer for Steph Curry

The Spurs have to be cognizant that, though they have the new big thing in Victor Wembanyama, other stars in the West have been at this for years and are primed for the big stage. San Antonio could've won both Warriors matchups this week, but late-game execution and supreme shot-making prevailed in both outings.

Steph Curry is one of one, but Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, and other West superstars have proven that they are premier shot makers and that they can make the right decision down the stretch in the playoffs.

These punches San Antonio took from Curry and the Warriors are wake-up calls. Reminders that this Spurs' rendition hasn't been on this level, and other stars in the West are ready to take out Wemby before it's too late.

Superstars in the West have been here before

Moral victories aren't a thing for the great franchises. Still, the Spurs don't feel like they're that far away after taking these Warriors Ls.

From their perspective, the greatest shooter of all time needed nuclear performances to escape the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs attempted to counter the Curry barrage in the 2nd loss. When the barrage started, they blitzed and grabbed Curry, getting him off the ball. You figured you could cut the head off the snake, and the body dies out. But the stars in the West don't die that easily.

Curry, SGA, Luka, and Jokic (stars San Antonio needs to get through) all get off the ball to find a better shot when needed. The Warriors run this big guard-to-guard screen with Curry and Gary Payton II, understanding that two will run to Curry most times in that scenario.

Payton had just hit a standstill corner 3 with Wemby daring him to shoot it several possessions ago, and Curry hit him here for another one.

Young Spurs still have a lot to learn, but it's not an impossible lesson

This is what the stars of the West do at this level. Doubling them without anyone rotating on the backside isn't the counter it once was. Curry is an elite star who's been here before. Wemby hasn't been elite with the expectations that his team will be good until now. He averaged 28.5 points, 7.0 assists, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.5 turnovers over these Warriors games.

Good games, but not without flaws. Teams are still sticking smalls on Wemby and throwing the kitchen sink at him when he makes his move. He's getting off the ball when needed, too. There are times you'd want to see him get deeper in the paint before kicking out. Getting deeper would put more pressure on the rotating backside defenders after two are sent to Wemby.

Small nuances could be the difference between the Spurs advancing in the playoffs. In all four of their losses this year, a Western Conference superstar has abused their team defense, or the go small and help philosophy undid Victor Wembanyama.

Curry flamed the Spurs, Luka Doncic moonwalked to a 35-point 13 13-assist showing, and the Suns set the blueprint on how to defend Wemby (currently).

The Spurs are still right there, though. Every L besides the Suns loss was a nail-biter. De'Aaron Fox hasn't even played 200 minutes this season, and San Antonio is 8-4. Superstars and how teams defend Wemby are a reminder that they aren't close to a finished product. That's a relief and terrifying for the league simultaneously. You'd better get them now.

