Steph Curry retirement rumors firmly put to bed

If you thought Golden State Warriors legend, Stephen Curry was nearing the end of his NBA career after turning 37, think again. Besides aging like fine wine on the court, Curry’s father, former NBA player, Dell Curry, says his son is nowhere close to hanging up his sneakers. This father and son duo are both 16-year NBA veterans, with Junior looking to pass pops next season.

“I continue to be impressed with the way Steph is playing at a high level. All-Star level at this stage is great,” Dell Curry said.

“That’s the thing you don’t see, and that’s the reason why he’s able to play at the level he is when no one’s watching. You have to get up before the kids get up. Get a workout in, get the kids up, get them off to school, get to the gym, get shots, pick them up, handle your business side of things during the day, hang out with the family, get them to bed, and then he goes back to the gym again.”

Step Curry is nowhere close to finished

One year removed from being named third-team All-NBA, Chef Curry is still cooking in the kitchen and averaged 24.5 points per game in year 16 while leading the Warriors to another playoff appearance. His role may shift eventually but it sounds like we could see Curry play into his 40s.

“Because he can shoot the basketball, and he’s going to require attention. Even if you put him in the corner at 40, 41 years old, you have to guard him. That means that he’s creating space for other guys around him. If you can shoot the basketball, there’s a team that can use you in today’s NBA. But if you’re Steph Curry, I think you’re going to be able to play until you say, ‘I’m done.’”

Unfortunately, for opposing NBA defenses, it doesn’t sound like Curry’s shooting reign of terror will be ending anytime soon.