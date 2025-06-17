Suns are quickly learning a hard truth about Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant will have one-year remaining on his contract. The Suns are trying to trade him to another team, but there is a very good chance that teams are not interested in taking on his contract, even though it is just for one year.

According to Spotrac, he will be guaranteed $53 million for the 2025-26 NBA season. If the Suns cannot trade him, they will be stuck with next year. Maybe Phoenix could also revisit trade talks at the NBA trade deadline if they are not in the playoff race.

NBA analyst has a harsh take about Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns

Brian Windhorst of ESPN was on the show Get Up on Monday morning talking about the possibility of Durant getting traded away from the Suns this offseason, but there is a chance that may not happen. Windhorst said, "The Phoenix Suns are not ‘excited’ about the current offers they’re receiving from the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets."

Durant being traded to the Heat would not make sense for either party. He would benefit from being traded to San Antonio or Houston. The Rockets are the closet to winning an NBA title out of those three teams. Houston has the most to offer anyone with its draft capital and young talent on the roster.

Durant is going to be 37 years old when next season begins. This could be a reason why teams are not offering as much for him, and having only one-year remaining on his contract also could have a lot to do with it. Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists, along with shooting 52.7 percent from the field. He was sixth in the NBA in points per game last season. The reason why the Suns are not getting what they want is because teams don't want to overpay for him.