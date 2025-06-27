Suns moves may have sold Devin Booker on a future in Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns might’ve been the biggest winners of the offseason — and it’s all thanks to one individual.

Devin Booker has made it his mission to elevate the franchise that drafted him a decade ago, still chasing long-term success after falling short since their 2021 NBA Finals run. The Suns have cycled through head coaches, superstar trades, and intimidating lineups built to win now, yet none of it has delivered lasting results.

But what if Booker’s involvement behind the scenes was the missing piece?

“Devin Booker was active in their head coaching search, he was active in some of their other decisions — including the Kevin Durant trade — and I believe he’ll be active in signing a two-year record extension,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said following the NBA Draft.

Devin Booker is reportedly all in on the new-look Suns

Booker is the longest-tenured player on the Suns’ roster, the unquestioned face of the franchise. The organization’s focus was never about keeping other stars satisfied — it was about keeping Booker. When the Suns hired Jordan Ott, a journeyman assistant with stops on three teams in seven seasons, it wasn’t a rash decision for a fourth head coach in four years — it was the right fit. A move Booker quietly endorsed.

Even as Kevin Durant publicly sought a trade, Booker didn’t criticize his teammate or demand an exit of his own. Instead, he met with the front office and helped engineer a deal that set Phoenix up for a new era — one built around fit, depth, and potential.

The return?

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Khaman Maluach (10th overall pick)

The trade didn’t just check the boxes Phoenix needed — it gave them a sharper edge. They now have scoring, defense, and a prospect with legitimate upside. And they weren’t done. On night one of the draft, the Suns added Mark Williams, a promising young center who instantly addressed their big-man rotation. His arrival opened the door to drafting Maluach, the athletic 7-footer from Duke with a rare blend of size and mobility.

Then in the second round, they maneuvered to land Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea — a pair of high-upside wings with two-way potential.

Still, the job’s not finished.

Booker remains eligible to sign a two-year, $150 million extension that would make him the highest-paid player in NBA history. But that deal hinges on one thing: winning. If Phoenix delivers a strong season with its revamped core, it’s hard to imagine Booker walking away. His loyalty hasn’t been driven by comfort — it’s been rooted in patience, adaptability, and a clear vision of what it takes to build a team around him.

Don’t be surprised if the Suns become the most aggressive team this offseason.

Because it’s no longer about salvaging a failed superteam — it’s about building one for Devin Booker.