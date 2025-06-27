Suns projected lineup after drafting another defensive menace

The Phoenix Suns drafted Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming with the 31st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Before the beginning of the second round, the Suns acquired the 31st pick, which allowed them to draft Fleming. Fleming was a defensive force in his three seasons with the Hawks. Last season with Saint Joseph's, Fleming averaged 14.7 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

In addition to the selection of Fleming, the Suns drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach with the 10th pick in the draft. In his one season with the Blue Devils, Maluach averaged 8.6 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.

Phoenix also conducted two trades in the draft. In the first round, the Suns drafted UConn guard Liam McNeeley with the 29th pick, who was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. In the second round, the Suns traded the 52nd pick, Alex Toohey, to the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns are getting two players who are great defenders, which is something they have been lacking over the last two seasons. Phoenix is also getting more depth to their roster for next season.

The Suns' biggest problems during the regular season and the playoffs have been their depth. Phoenix had to rely on its big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, which wasn't enough to advance past the second round of the playoffs since their formation in 2023.

Projected Starting Lineup next season for the Suns

The Suns will have to mix things up next season with two new draft picks and the addition of two players that were acquired in the Durant trade on Sunday. Here is a projected lineup for the Suns next season.

PG SG SF PF C Devin Booker Jalen Green Bradley Beal Dillon Brooks Mark Williams Tyus Jones Cody Martin Grayson Allen Ryan Dunn Khaman Maluach Collin Gillespie Rasheer Fleming Royce O'Neale Nick Richards TyTy Washington Jr. Oso Ighodaro

The Kevin Durant trade reshapes the Suns roster

The Suns have been busy so far this NBA offseason besides the draft. On Sunday, the Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. In return the Suns received the 10th pick in the draft (Khaman Maluach), Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and five second round picks.

It's safe to say that the Suns roster will look a lot different heading into the 2025 season. Who knows if Devin Booker stays put as well, but the way things are trending right now, it looks like he will be staying put.