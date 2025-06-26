Suns projected lineup after drafting Khaman Maluach, trading for Mark Williams

The Phoenix Suns didn't have to move a muscle on draft night to get the guy they wanted. Phoenix drafted Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 pick, a guy who pretty much no one expected would be available when the Suns came up to draft on Wednesday. This is the perfect scenario when best player available is also the best fit. Phoenix needed a center desperately, and just got an NBA-ready one from Duke. I foresee him starting immediately in Phoenix.

But they weren't done. Pretty much at the same time they drafted Maluach, they also traded for Hornets center Mark Williams in a trade for two first-round picks. Williams was on his way to the Lakers at the trade deadline, but failed a physical. Now, he's headed to the desert as Phoenix completely revamps its frontcourt in one night.

Projected Suns lineup after drafting Khaman Maluach, trading for Mark Williams

Position Starter Bench Point guard Devin Booker Grayson Allen Shooting guard Jalen Green Cody Martin Small forward Bradley Beal Ryan Dunn Power forward Dillon Brooks Oso Ighodaro Center Mark Williams Khaman Maluach

Suns have revamped lineup with Green, Brooks, Maluach and Williams

I have no idea how this will work — a backcourt of Devin Booker and Jalen Green brings lots of questions. But Maluach and Brooks raise the defensive floor and ceiling of this team considerably, and Green can (sometimes) pack a scoring punch for Phoenix.

Maluach might play the most of any rookie in this draft. Even with Williams in the picture now, the opportunity is there for him to make a huge impact immediately. Williams isn't the defensive force that Maluach is, so he'll be thir primary rim protector when the season stars.

Suns catch a lucky break with Maluach falling into their laps

All pre-draft reports about the Suns basically said the same thing; they'd love Maluach, but there's almost no chance he falls to No. 10. He did — and Phoenix snatched him up. I'm curious if Phoenix was hoping to acquire Williams and then saw Maluach available and said... Why not both?