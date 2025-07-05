Suns rumors sound like they're not ending teardown with Kevin Durant trade

The Phoenix Suns finished the 2024-25 NBA regular season with a 36-46 record and missed the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2020. Many are expecting this offseason that the Suns are going to blow everything up and enter a full rebuild. The recent Kevin Durant trade to the Houston Rockets added to the assumption that the Suns were going into rebuild mode, and recent reports surrounding Bradley Beal suggest they aren't done trading away their stars yet.

The biggest issue for the Suns and why they couldn't get passed the second round of the NBA playoffs the last four seasons was the team's lack of depth. Now, with the Durant trade and the NBA Draft completed, the Suns' depth has improved.

The Suns acquired the 10th pick in this year's draft from the Houston Rockets as a part of the KD blockbuster deal. Phoenix drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach in the draft along with Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming with the 31st pick that the Suns acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the Durant trade, the Suns also acquired 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green and forward Dillon Brooks. These four players can help improve their depth at multiple positions on the team's roster.

The Suns look to figure out long term future with Bradley Beal

While Durant has already been traded, there were also recent rumors entering the offseason that the Suns would be moving on from Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

According to NBA reporters Marc Stein and Jake Fischer ($), the Suns and Heat had exploratory dialogue this week on a potential trade involving Bradley Beal, but the talks ultimately collapsed.

Beal is one of the two NBA players, along with LeBron James, that has a no-trade clause, so the Suns could now potentially agree to a buyout with Beal's contract, which would give him the freedom to sign anywhere he wants.

Beal needs to give up at least $14 million from the $111 million that is left on his contract over the next two seasons for a buyout to be possible. If that ended up being the case, the Heat could sign him as an unrestricted free agent if they are still interested in Beal. Along with the Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks are also interested in signing Beal.

As for their other star Devin Booker, there recently have been no rumors about him getting traded, and it looks like as of now Booker will be in Phoenix for the long-term future.