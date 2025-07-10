Suns sign EuroLeague MVP as new running mate for Devin Booker

After months of speculation surrounding the future of Devin Booker in Phoenix, Suns fans got their wish on Wednesday as their superstar will be staying in the valley for the next two years after signing worth $145 million.

Over the last two weeks, the Suns have acquired young talent in both the NBA Draft and from the Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns. While the future of the Suns is still uncertain, the franchise needs all the depth it can get and recently signed a talented EuroLeague player with NBA experience.

Suns sign EuroLeague MVP Nigel Hayes-Davis

After being out of the NBA since 2018, EuroLeague MVP Nigel Hayes-Davis will be making his return to the league. The Suns signed Hayes-Davis to a one-year deal according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Hayes-Davis turned down a contract with Fenerbahçe, which would've made him one of the EuroLeague's highest-paid players.

Hayes-Davis has played the last three seasons for Fenerbahçe in the EuroLeague. He is coming off an impressive season where he averaged 16.8 points per game and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range.

Hayes-Davis helped lead Fenerbahçe to the 2025 EuroLeague Championship, where he was named Final Four MVP.

It was a matter a time before Hayes-Davis got picked up by an NBA team, as he has recently been gaining interest from the league since leading Fenerbahçe to the championship. One of the teams that showed interest in Hayes-Davis before the Suns signed him was the Boston Celtics. Head coach Joe Mazzula went to one of his games in Italy to scout Hayes-Davis.

Hayes-Davis first stint in the NBA

Hayes-Davis is most well-known for his college career with the Wisconsin Badgers, where he was a key contributor on a Wisconsin team that played for the National Championship in 2015.

In his first stint in the NBA during the 2017-18 season, Hayes-Davis played in nine games for three teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Sacramento Kings. He averaged 3.0 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in his nine career games in the league.

Where will Hayes-Davis fit in on the Suns roster

Hayes-Davis should fit right in with a Suns team that needs depth at the forward position. The Suns are stacked at the shooting guard and center positions, but the depth at the forward position is the team's main concern. Hayes-Davis will be a reliable option off the bench alongside Royce O'Neale.