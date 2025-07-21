Even if you were a casual Brooklyn Nets fan, there are non-zero odds that you thought that the picture at the top of this article was Nets rookie Danny Wolf. Beard, flowy hair, late-first round pick face blindness, you get the gist.

But man, Drew Timme has got to be on top of the world right now. It's been an up-and-down road for the three-time All-American since he led Gonzaga to a 31-0 record. To recap, after being voted as the literal best power forward in all of college basketball, Timme made waves in the exact wrong way when he headlined a list of big college hoops names that failed to get the call-up at the 2023 NBA Draft.

Despite making note of his high basketball IQ and Energizer Bunny-level intangibles (thanks, Draft Express), teams faded Timme on the liability he'd pose on the defensive end as well as his lack of perimeter skills on offense. And in short, back-to-the-basket bags, no matter how deep, are simply outdated in today's NBA if you have nothing else to offer -- just ask Jahlil Okafor.

So began the grind: two years toiling in the G League, first for the Bucks then Nets affiliates. And for the last nine games of the 2025 season, Timme finally got the call-up from Brooklyn. And while he's signed a multi-year deal with the team, nothing is guaranteed if you don't show out.

And then came the 2K26 Summer League. With all Brooklyn-based eyes on the Nets' unprecedented five first round rookies, the team largely disappointed (1-3). And while the rookies played well (Egor Dёmin's shooting concerns should largely be nixed at this point), it was Drew Timme who ended up as team MVP to the tune of 25.3 points (second in the league), 8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game on 55 percent shooting. The Nets even saw fit to shut him down after three games, basically guaranteeing Timme safety on the roster in all but words, and likely rotational minutes to boot.

Fans at the Thomas & Mack center noticed too -- Nets Daily noted the scattering of 'MVP' chants Drew Timme attracted in one of his games, and ClutchPoints' Erik Slater tracked a full breakdown of Kendrick Perkins' co-signing of Timme's play.

“That hasn’t quite been the narrative since I left college, that I can play in the league and deserve a spot," Timme said. "To kind of see that narrative change, it’s good because you’ve seen what people say about you earlier.”

He puts it best.

What does this mean for the Nets' rotation?

Timme has certainly earned consideration for minutes -- sizeable, by the look of it. And for the sharp-eyed fan, Timme has already made the most of whatever minutes he's been granted. His 28 starts with the Long Island Nets stood out, where he put up 23.9 points and 10.8 boards per game (both top 10 in the G League) on 57/38/73 splits. Of particular note was his Player of the Week stretch, where Timme brought his averages to 35 and 12 on 63 3FG%. Then there was his double double during his Nets debut, after which he broke Derrick Coleman's two-game debut scoring record. That laundry list, mixed with his Summer League stint, is enough of a resume to play full time for any NBA roster.

The only problem the Nets have now (and it is a good problem to have) is where to fit him in.

Despite his relative lack of shooting (though he's actively working to improve that as well), Timme does slot pretty perfectly into head coach Jordi Fernández's European-style offense. Based on what he showed in the Summer League, Timme likely would've likely been drafted to the Nets anyway had he been a member of the 2025 rookie class. As a natural four, he likely slots in behind Noah Clowney and new acquisition Michael Porter, Jr. If Timme slides up to the center spot, he'll be competing with rookie Danny Wolf as Nic Claxton's backup.

For a team that feels ready to commit to the experiment/tank, Michael Porter, Jr. will likely get the start, but will be eclipsed by Clowney and Timme, both intriguing prospects. MPJ is 27, the middle of his prime, and barring an unlocked upper gear that he was never asked for in Denver, is probably at his ceiling as a player. It would behoove the Nets to use this season to see what they have in their prospects. At the five, Wolf is more likely to spend time in the G League himself, and Claxton has yet to show that he's anything but a rim runner on offense. Look to Fernandez to want a playmaking big on the court at all times, and both Wolf and Timme can play that role.

He'll likely come off the bench, but a spark plug is Drew Timme's natural role. It's gotten him to the top of the G League, and will likely make him the next great cult hero in Brooklyn.

When that happens, don't say I didn't warn you.