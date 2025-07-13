Teams are already circling LeBron James with Lakers future unclear

LeBron James is set to enter the 23rd season of his NBA career. Many expect him to be suiting up for his eighth season in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform after he opted in to a $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

Recent rumors that have been circulating the last few weeks seem to suggest that LeBron could be traded as the Lakers are starting to focus on building their team around Luka Doncic rather than James. With LeBron's future unclear, where should he turn?

Other NBA Teams have expressed interest in acquiring James

According to LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, four teams have already expressed interest in trading for James, David McMenamin reported for ESPN on Saturday. The four teams that are interested in trading for LeBron have not been revealed, but Paul mentioned that LeBron has not requested a trade from the Lakers.

Paul also noted that their priority for LeBron is to put him in the best position to compete for a championship, which has made many across the league question if the Lakers are the best option for James moving forward for the rest of his career.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported on Friday that one team is interested in trading for LeBron. The Golden State Warriors have considered making an offer for LeBron. For LeBron to be traded from the Lakers, he would have to approve the deal, as James has a no-trade clause in his contract. The Warriors are a contender, albeit an aging one, that would be in great position to make one last run at the title with James in their starting five.

Given the fact that LeBron has expressed that he hasn't requested a trade from the Lakers, it's very likely that James doesn't get traded before the start of the season and stays in LA.

LeBron has shut down talking about a possible trade

While LeBron was in attendance in Las Vegas to watch his son, Bronny, compete for the Lakers in the summer league on Saturday, James was asked to talk about the recent rumors on the broadcast, but declined to speak about it.

Expect LeBron to play for the Lakers next season despite the recent rumors that have been developing about his possible departure. If things, however, don't go as planned for the Lakers next season and they are struggling, don't be surprised if LeBron is playing for a different team midway through the season.