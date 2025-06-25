Terance Mann reacts to Nets trade with wild Brooklyn connection

On the day before the 2025 NBA Draft, there was yet another trade involving the Boston Celtics. Less than 24 hours after the team dealt Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons, the Celtics made another move to shake-up their roster.

The Celtics traded Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade also involving the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics are getting a Georges Niang and a second-round pick, while the Hawks get Porzingis and a second-round pick, and the Nets acquire the 22nd overall pick in this year's draft and Terance Mann.

While Porziņģis will dominate the majority of discussions, the trade also presents itself as a homecoming for Mann. The former Hawks guard was born in Brooklyn. Shortly after the trade was reported, Mann sent out a post on X, saying "I was born in Brooklyn Hospital, this is [crazy]."

Terance Mann's reaction to getting traded to the Nets 😂 pic.twitter.com/o5FBHuPYMm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 24, 2025

Interestingly enough, Mann deleted the tweet shortly after posting it. That was the cause of confusion, but as X user Billy Reinhardt points out, the Mann trade doesn't become official until July 6. There's also the possibiity of Mann being rerouted to another team, if the Nets so choose.

Terance Mann deleted his tweet about Brooklyn.



Things are obviously very fluid right now with the Nets.



The Mann deal cannot be official until July 6, meaning it could potentially expand and Mann could even be rerouted.



Stay tuned. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) June 24, 2025

If Mann ultimately stays put, he will have the chance to play for his former hometown team. Mann spent the majority of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers as a 2019 second-round pick out of Florida State. Splitting time on and off the bench, Mann averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 49.8 percent from the field.

At this past season's trade deadline, Mann was flipped to the Hawks in a trade that sent Bogdan Bogdanović to the Clippers. In 30 games with the Hawks, Mann averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 54.1 percent from the field.

The Nets are an intriguing team this offseason. While they did lose out on winning the NBA Draft lottery, they currently hold five first-round picks in this year's draft. That gives them the chance to potentially move up the board for a top prospect or make a run at a big-name, veteran player.

Whatever does happen, Mann couldn't believe how crazy it was that he was traded to Brooklyn.