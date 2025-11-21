The Lakers conspiracy theory that's getting too outrageous to ignore

The idea that the NBA might be slanted in favor of big market teams is a popular conspiracy theory for basketball fans all over social media. The Los Angeles Lakers frequently take the brunt of those criticisms as one of the Association's marquee teams. A closer look at the franchise's free throw differential over the past four seasons will only add gasoline to those social media flames.

The Lakers have managed to rank in the top three in free throw differential in each of the past three seasons. None of their competitors have managed to achieve that feat more than once. Fans inclined to think the Lakers receive preferential treatment from officials will see that as clear evidence to support their claims.

And the numbers are pretty striking. Going back to 2022-23, the Lakers have attempted 1,296 more free throws than their opponents — about five more per game.

Interestingly, Los Angeles' ability to get to the line more than their opponents has only increased this year. The Lakers currently top the league in free throw differential with a mark of 6.0. That puts them just ahead of the Magic, who check in with a mark of 5.9 on the current campaign.

Why do the Lakers shoot more free throws than their opponents?

The biggest reasons why Los Angeles have gotten to the line so often in recent seasons is the presence of star players who excel at drawing contact. LeBron James will go down in history as one of the most physical drivers ever. He might get some calls based on his star value, but it's hard to argue that he hasn't deserved to get to the line at a healthy clip during his tenure with the team.

Of course, James' injury absence means he hasn't been able to drive the team's free throw rate this season. Luka Dončić has taken the torch from his elder teammate. He ranks first in free throw attempt rate on the back of his crafty moves with the ball in his hands. Austin Reaves seems to have picked up some tips from his teammates — he's increased his free-throw attempts per game the past two seasons and is getting to the line almost 10 times per game so far this year. Fans may not enjoy some of his obvious attempts to earn favorable whistles, but it's an effective strategy for Dončić and the Lakers.

Are the Lakers getting too many calls?

The interesting flipside to the team's ability to draw fouls is that they lack a big-bodied post player who can bully opponents into fouling. Deandre Ayton is almost allergic to attacking the rim with any kind of force. He's only managed 23 free throw attempts in 14 games on the year. The lack of post presence on the Lakers' roster just highlights how many whistles Dončić and Austin Reaves are able to draw from the backcourt.

Opposing fans will continue to carp about the Lakers' free throw differential, but it's a phenomenon that isn't likely to change anytime soon with Dončić on the roster. Los Angeles will continue to get calls as long as they deploy ball dominant guards who excel when attacking the basket.