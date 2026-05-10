The NBA Draft Lottery instantly put Grizzlies front office on the clock

The team must weigh immediate talent against long-term fit, with several high-potential players still available at this stage.

Welp, Memphis Grizzlies fans, you got your wish. The No. 3 pick in this year's NBA Draft is yours, and with a guaranteed shot at one of the top prospects in this loaded class, the Grizzlies can now begin their rebuild. This front office has been here before, of course; Ja Morant is the only remaining piece from an era that looked like the second coming of "Grit and Grind" just a couple years ago. With his departure now imminent, the question becomes how does Memphis approach the dawn of a new day.

The lottery was kind enough to give them a top-three pick, and with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson most likely going No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft, the Grizzlies will have the arduous task of figuring out what this new, young core for Memphis will look like. It’s a day to celebrate for Grizzlies fans, but now the real work begins.

Why Memphis is in a good position with the No. 3 pick

St. John's v Duke | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

If I’m being honest, the No. 3 pick is a blessing and a curse for Memphis. It’s great because if one of Peterson or Dybantsa slide on draft day, it’s a win for them. If not, then they’ll still get an elite player and have their choice. There’s a lot of talk about Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson both being in play for the Grizzlies, both of whom would be great options. Regardless, the real work begins, because now they need to decide how to navigate having a game-changing pick.

Wizards have Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr in the frontcourt.



Jazz already have a million starting caliber bigs.



I bet Dybantsa and Peterson go 1-2.



Then Boozer or potentially Wilson land with the Grizzlies.



An enormous day for the franchise. https://t.co/MjXbENANn5 — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) May 10, 2026

The No. 3 pick also allows them to get a player that will be a franchise star. The last time the Grizzlies drafted inside the top three, they landed Morant with the No. 2 pick. It worked out ... until it didn’t, and after off-the-court stuff tarnished Morant’s legacy, Memphis is back at the drawing board.

The Grizzlies chose the right time to pull the rug out from under a team that underperformed its expectations and were rewarded with a golden ticket to a more prosperous future. They don’t have the pressure of choosing between Peterson and Dybantsa. They just have to make sure they make the right decision for the future of the franchise.

What No. 3 pick means for Ja Moran's Grizzlies future

Morant’s future was already looking dim before the NBA lottery, and with the No. 3 pick in tow, it should seal his exit from the team this offseason. Obviously that will come via trade, but now that the Grizzlies know they have the No. 3 pick, trading Morant becomes a lot more interesting. Do they trade him and get a player in return? Do they try to steal another lottery pick or other capital in this year’s draft?

Ja Morant (Murray State) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number two overall pick for the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

My guess is the Grizzlies will try to flip Morant for a mid-first-round pick. I’m not sure Memphis will be able to get a pick higher than No. 13 or 14. I doubt the Hornets makes a move for Morant; Miami is a much more realistic option. That said, if Morant was truly that hard to trade at the deadline, his value isn’t going to go up drastically after missing most of the season.

Like this Grizzlies fan said, it’s not impossible — but with Morant’s past, why take that gamble unnecessarily when any team that needs a point guard would rather draft a rookie than hope they can recapture his previous magic?

Who is the better fit for the Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson?

Within an hour of the lottery concluding, the talk amongst Grizzlies fans boiled down to two names: Boozer and Wilson. Each player will be impactful one way or the other. Boozer is the NBA-ready forward who can kind of do it all. He can score inside and even stretch his game out to the perimeter. Boozer’s biggest ding to me is his athleticism; he’s not that quick, and keeping up with athletic forwards could be a problem.

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This Grizzlies team is fast and has always been centered around an aggressive defensive approach. Boozer has a solid offensive game, but will that translate well to the NBA? He could struggle early on with finishing through contact and if he doesn’t evolve his game, it could keep him from reaching his full potential.

As for Wilson, the biggest knock on him is experience. He missed the last two months of his lone season at UNC season with an injury. But he's going to be fine long term, and his skill set should translate well to the NBA. He’s a shifty forward who can score from all three levels. He’ll have to work on developing a more consistent 3-point shot, but his potential is through the roof. Wilson is 6-foot-10 as well, which makes him very versatile in the frontcourt. The Grizzlies need center depth, which could be intriguing to Zach Kleiman and this front office.

The decision Memphis has is a tough one. The good thing is they don’t have to decide between Peterson or Dybantsa. They’ll just make sure they draft not just for potential but best fit.

More NBA Draft news and analysis