The real reason behind the NBA’s two-night draft shake-up

The 2025 NBA Draft has finally arrived. Between the NBA and college basketball seasons, fans were tuned in to see which teams would be in the running for some of the top draft prospects. The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery and the rights to select Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. The San Antonio Spurs are in the running to take Rutgers star Dylan Harper with the second overall pick. Not to mention, there could be plenty of trades that could very well shake up the top of the first-round.

While the 2025 NBA Draft does return to the Brooklyn, N.Y. for yet another season, this is also the second year in which the event will take place across two nights. Instead of the two rounds of the draft taking place on one night, they will be split across two days, Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26.

So, what is the reason behind the NBA deciding to split the draft across two nights?

Why is the NBA Draft taking place across two nights?

Back in 2024, the NBA decided to shake up the draft format by pivoting away from the one-night event and make it a two-day event. The reasoning behind that is so teams can reconvene and discuss how to tackle the second round of the draft. Plus, it enhances the viewing experience for fans.

“Based on feedback about the NBA Draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round,” said Joe Dumars, then-Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, back in 2024. “Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees.”

Professional sports drafts taking place across multiple days isn't necessarily a shock. NFL, MLB, and NHL all hold their drafts across multiple days. The difference is, the NBA has the fewest rounds compared to alll pro sports drafts.

Plus, fans can spend more time in New York if they plan on attending both nights of the draft!

While this is the second consecutive year of the two-night format, there is one major difference in 2025. The second night of the draft will also take place at the Barclays Center, home of the Nets. In 2024, the NBA held the second round of the draft at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in Manhattan.

Considering the NBA decided to return to this format for 2025, it's safe to say that it's here to stay. So, be sure to keep two nights free if you plan on watching future NBA Drafts.