The WNBA's most underrated rookie could swing the playoffs for a contender

The Phoenix Mercury are 14-6 on the year and sit second in the overall WNBA standings. After a start to the season that felt unsustainable because of the team's reliance on young players, it's become clear that Phoenix really is a true contender.

Two players have started all 20 of Phoenix's games this year and both are undrafted rookies. Kathryn Westbeld has been crucial inside, but Monique Akoa Makani's value in the backcourt has been even more important to the success for Phoenix.

Big name players like Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper get most of the attention when talking about the Mercury, but Akoa Makani might be the real X-factor come playoff time.

Monique Akoa Makani is Phoenix's secret weapon

Alyssa Thomas is the de facto point guard for the Mercury, but Akoa Makani has been the official starter at the spot all season. She is averaging 8.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game for the team.

Her ability to shoot has been a key factor in her effectiveness, as Akoa Makani is connecting 42.4 percent of her 3-point attempts this season. She's also shooting perfectly from the free throw line, connecting on 26 of her 26 attempts from the charity stripe.

Having a secondary ball-handler who can shoot like Akoa Makani does will be huge in the postseason. Thomas is great as an initiator, but she's not a threat to score from outside the paint. You need guards who can shoot to pair with her, and the Mercury having both Akoa Makani and Sami Whitcomb is a major reason for the team's success, because defenses can't afford to sell out on stopping Thomas from driving, since she's an elite passer who can easily then find one of those two guards open for an easy 3-pointer.

There's a reason Phoenix has been so good with Akoa Makani on the floor. The team has a net rating of +10.64 with her on the floor, a number that drops to +2.03 when she sits. Much of the drop-off is because of the offense she provides, as the Mercury score 11.38 points per 100 possessions less with Akoa Makani on the bench.

Meanwhile, the trio of Akoa Makani, Whitcomb and Thomas is basically unstoppable when sharing the floor together. In 185 minutes with all three on the court, the Mercury have a net rating of +22.81. Notably, that's the highest net rating out of any on/off combo featuring those three players. All three being on the floor is better than any combination of two of them or just one being on the floor, highlighting just how well they've played off each other all year.

If Phoenix is going to win the title, getting those three players as much run together as possible will be key. Akoa Makani might not be the WNBA's best rookie, but she's the most likely rookie to swing the championship battle.