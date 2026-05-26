These 3 teams could become instant contenders with a wild trade for Jaylen Brown

Three NBA teams have been mentioned as possible suitors for Jaylen Brown if the Celtics are willing to entertain offers.

Jaylen Brown could be a popular trade target this summer. Boston hasn’t tipped their hand at any massive shakeups, but NBA insider Marc Stein said the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets are teams that would be most interested. The Celtics don’t really need an upgrade, but they could force either one of these teams into a massive haul for the former Finals MVP. Brown has a career season in Boston and is one of the highest paid players in the NBA.

Two of these teams make sense in terms of going after a big splash. Houston, this would be a desperate attempt to challenge the hierarchy in the Western conference that’s starting to take shape. Boston probably won’t start any early negotiations nor will they have any reason to low ball. Brad Stevens opted to keep this core together after Jayson Tatum’s injury and Boston earned the No. 2 seed in the East.

If he didn’t blow the team up then, I have no reason to believe he’d blow up the roster now, even if it was a disappointing playoff exit.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This move would make a lot of sense for Portland for a few reasons. For one, they get a proven scorer and elite defender. They don’t necessarily need to build around Brown either. Portland has a solid core with Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan and Shaedon Sharpe. This move makes sense as well with Damian Lillard coming back from his Achilles injury and needs a running mate.

Deni Avdija has a breakout 2025-26 season and could be a fun player to add to the mix in Boston. The challenge here — as with any move Boston may be interested in — do the Celtics actually get better? Adding Avdija doesn’t really make Boston better. They don’t necessarily get worse, but what’s the benefit?

Portland would have to figure out what players they’d be worth parting with to make his move happen. I’m sure Jerami Grant is in play, but after that, what would force Boston into making this move? They don’t need draft capital and if Clingan isn’t an option, Boston doesn’t really address a major need in interior offense and defense. Something to monitor as Portland now has a foundation to build on after a playoff appearance this season.

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This move would benefit the Rockets more than Boston for a couple of reasons. Houston probably does need another star to compete in the Western conference. But there’s only so much they can add before they find out the hard lesson that is the first and second tax aprons. In search of that elite roster, could they ultimately chase temporary success and surrender long term stability? Going after Brown is very similar to the Phoenix Suns building the roster they did with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Alperen Şengün is the one player that could move that needle. Boston doesn’t really need Kevin Durant. Boston really needs a true interior presence. Sengun is young, but he’s not a defensive maestro. Boston would probably ask for Şengün, Amen Thompson and potentially someone like Reed Sheppard to make the deal happen. Not because the Celtics need all those players, but that would make them want to actually move off Brown.

Brown has a solid relationship with Ime Udoka, the former Celtics coach. This feels like it would flourish if it happened. Houston gets an elite defender that can average 27 points per game. Why wouldn’t they do that? The question becomes how important are the current roster pieces to building their long term success in a deep Western conference?

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Hawks would be wise to add a star this offseason. I doubt it’s Brown, though, as the Hawks don’t have anything Boston would need to get better nor would Boston want to have to face Brown in a seven-game playoff series and risk getting eliminated by a move they didn’t have to make. That said, the Hawks will go star player hunting this year and for the right price, they could force Brad Stevens into a tough decision.

Like the Trail Blazers, the Hawks know they have to capitalize on this season. Adding Brown replaces the star power void Trae Young left when they traded him to Washington. Boston doesn’t need draft capital so a move for Brown would have to be very convincing for the Celtics. The Hawks don’t have that as of now, but they could very well find a way to convince Stevens that Brown is better off in Georgia than Boston.

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