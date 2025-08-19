Three reasons the Spurs are destined to end their playoff drought in 2025-26

The San Antonio Spurs are have one of the most highly anticipated rosters entering the NBA’s 2025–26 regular season after improving on roster that finished 36-48, stretching its playoff drought to six straight seasons — a number that just doesn’t sound right on paper.

But this year feels different. Offseason investments and solidifying their starting point guard for the future suggest this team wants to take the next step in the right direction. Victor Wembanyama is scheduled to make a full recovery, Stephon Castle’s successful rookie season is expected to grow even further, and the young, scrappy Dylan Harper Jr. adds an exciting layer to the bench unit.

So, after six long seasons of waiting for greatness to reappear on fans’ front porches, here are three reasons why the Spurs can end their playoff drought in 2025–26.

3. A new era has arrived

The 2024–25 season was historic for the Spurs organization, marking the first time since 1996 that the head coach wasn’t named Gregg Popovich. After stepping back from the game he had grown to love for nearly 30 years due to health issues, Mitch Johnson was named interim head coach to replace a very big pair of shoes.

Overall, Johnson held his ground, given the roadblocks set in front of him. De’Aaron Fox was acquired midseason, Victor Wembanyama was nearing his first Defensive Player of the Year before being sidelined due to blood clots, and Stephon Castle’s opportunities were winding down in favor of veteran guards.

Despite the end of last season putting the Spurs into full-on “tank mode,” Johnson now has the best version of San Antonio right in front of him and can formulate game-winning plays for a team that’s hungry to end its playoff drought. Oh, and the Spurs recently added 2013 NBA Champion Rashard Lewis as a player development coach. Lewis managed to average double-digit scoring in 11 of his 16 years as a pro.

2. Victor Wembanyama

Perhaps the biggest question mark on the Spurs’ roster hovers above Victor Wembanyama. Getting shut down for the remainder of the season post-All-Star break, Wembanyama’s absence halted not only his success but also the Spurs’ playoff push.

In 46 games, Wemby averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks on 48/35/84 shooting splits. Despite making his first All-Star game just two seasons into his career, his limited appearances made him ineligible for All-NBA or award selections.

It’s no secret the Spurs should continue to run their offense through Wembanyama; it’s just a matter of whether his impact will be matched with durability. If he can remain healthy and play at least 70 games, he could be in the conversation for the 2025–26 regular-season MVP.

1. A respectable rotation

Six seasons — that’s how long the Spurs have been out of the playoffs. Kind of shocking when you think about it, given the number of talented players who’ve worn the uniform in that time. DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Chris Paul all attempted to relive the fans’ glory days from the historic trio they knew and loved. But one aspect was missing around those stars: depth.

The 2025 offseason proved to be the biggest leap San Antonio has taken in years. With the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, the versatile Dylan Harper Jr. was at the top of their list, bringing flashiness and explosiveness that should fit well alongside De’Aaron Fox. Next came free agency, where two solid pickups — Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk — gave Wembanyama reliable backup centers who can both defend and score when needed.

Some might argue that the plethora of guards in Fox, Harper, and Castle will create issues, but I see it as having too many good options. No team wants to lack depth at a key position, so why downplay the value of three reliable ball handlers? If younger stars like Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Carter Bryant can take the next step in limited roles, San Antonio’s drought will almost certainly come to a close.