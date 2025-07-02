Tobias Harris just put Pistons on the spot after losing a beloved teammate

Pistons guard Dennis Schroder is leaving Detroit after half-season in the Motor City, as he agreed to sign a three-year, $45 million deal with the Sacramento Kings at the start of NBA free agency. The Pistons acquired Schroder from the Golden State Warriors as part of the five-team Jimmy Butler trade in early February.

Schroder proved himself to be a reliable guard for the Pistons, as he turned out to be the missing piece to help Detroit clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2019. His clutch 3-pointer in the final minute of Game 2 of the first round playoff series against the New York Knicks helped the Pistons win their first playoff game since 2008, and he was indispensable handling creative duties for the team's second unit.

Schroder played in 28 games for the Pistons this past season, averaging 10.8 points per game, 5.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds. But his impact will be missed even beyond his numbers, and it's tough for some Detroit basketball fans to see Schroder head off the Sacramento. It even hit hard for one Pistons player, who was distraught at how his team's roster has changed over the last couple of days.

Tobias Harris expresses his sadness over Dennis Schroder's departure

Pistons forward Tobias Harris expressed his sadness over Schroder's departure via his Instagram story today.

"I'm sad, but I'm happy because my dude is a real-time hooper. Love brother. Real respect. You know we all appreciate you," said Harris on his Instagram story.

Harris came back for his second tenure with the Pistons after playing seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris played for the Pistons from 2015 to 2018, before being traded out west to the Clippers as a part of the Blake Griffin trade.

What have the Pistons done in free agency?

In response to Schroder leaving for Sacramento, the Pistons intend to sign Atlanta Hawks and former Michigan Wolverine guard Caris LeVert to a two-year deal worth $29 million.

Detroit also acquired another former Michigan star, Duncan Robinson, from the Miami Heat. In return, the Heat received Simone Fontecchio. Robinson's deal with the Pistons is three years and worth $48 million.

Many Pistons fans have expressed their frustration over general manager Trajan Langdon's efforts to not provide their franchise player, Cade Cunningham, with a valuable co-star. This comes after Langdon said that the Pistons wouldn't be "super aggressive" this offseason. On the one hand, that's understandable; Detroit is more than one or two pieces away, and Langdon wants to keep his powder dry until a legitimate star running mate comes available.

On the other hand, though ... have you seen the Eastern Conference? It will never be as wide-open as it is in 2025-26, with the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks all in turmoil. If they'd gotten aggressive with their war chest of assets, why couldn't Detroit have competed with the lieks of the Knicks, Hawks, Magic and Cavalliers? Maybe they still will, but losing Schroder was a big blow.