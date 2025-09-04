Top NBA stars playing in EuroBasket 2025 right now

EuroBasket 2025 group play wraps up on Thursday, Sept. 4, with the Knockout Round beginning on Saturday, Sept. 6. The tournament began with 24 teams but, by the end of Thursday, the field will be trimmed to 16 and a few notable NBA players will be done with their EuroBasket runs.

In this space, we will endeavor to spotlight some of the top-level NBA stars who are still participating. Notably, this is not a list of every NBA player still participating in the tournament. In fact, names like Dennis Schroder, Deni Avdija, and Nikola Vucevic fall just short of this list, even if they are clearly rotation-level NBA players or better. Still, there are

Nikola Jokic, Serbia

Jokic is the consensus best player in the field and, quite frankly, the best player in the world. He leads a Serbia squad that is a bit shorthanded without Bogdan Bogdanovic, but Jokic is averaging 20.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while playing fewer than 26 minutes per contest. Jokic is must-see TV every time he takes the floor in any competition.

Luka Doncic, Slovenia

Slovenia's first four games were a bit uneven but, even with one more group play game on the horizon, Doncic and company are headed to the Knockout Round. He is the biggest reason for that, as Doncic is leading the tournament in scoring while averaging 31.3 points per game. Beyond that, he is stuffing the box score in his traditional manner, putting up 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game, and Doncic is also adding more than three steals per contest.

Giannis Antetokoummpo, Greece

Antetokounmpo's EuroBasket future might be the most muddled of any player on this list for one reason: health. The All-NBA forward only appeared in two of the first four Group Play games, and Antetokounmpo was a late scratch in Greece's fourth outing. When he did play, he was dominant, averaging 29.0 points per game in only 27.0 minutes per game. It will still be interesting to see what Antetokounmpo's workload looks like the rest of the way.

Alperen Sengun, Turkey

Through five games, Sengun might be the MVP of the tournament. Turkey is 5-0 and Sengun has been dominant. He is averaging 21.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game in five outings, doing it all while playing less than 30 minutes per game. Sengun has also been comically efficient, making 71 percent of his 2-point shots and 46 percent of his 3-point offerings. The Houston Rockets star is shining, to be sure.

Kristaps Porzingis, Latvia

After a strange, illness-filled end to his final season with the Boston Celtics, there was intrigue about how Porzingis would look as he joins the Atlanta Hawks. In five games with Latvia, he's looked the part in a positive way. Porzingis is putting up 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in only 26.0 minutes and, despite some perimeter shooting struggles, he's been quite effective. If there is anything not to worry about with Porzingis, it might be his perimeter shooting, so the Hawks have to be happy with how he's fared.

Franz Wagner, Germany

Germany entered this tournament as the No. 3 ranked team in the world, per FIBA, and Wagner is the biggest name on the squad. He is averaging 21.6 points per game on 55.4 percent shooting through five games, and he's doing it while playing very little (22.6 minutes per game). Germany went 5-0 in group play, and they look like a threat to win the tournament.

Lauri Markkanen, Finland

Markkanen had an underwhelming and largely invisible season in Utah last year, but he's re-announced himself in a big way at EuroBasket. He had a 43-point game earlier in the tournament, and he's averaging 25.4 points in 28.0 minutes. For fans of the Jazz, it has to be encouraging to see Markkanen looking healthy and ready to bounce back.