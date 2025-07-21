To any Portland Trail Blazers fans who bought tickets to their final Summer League game against the Phoenix Suns, I sincerely apologize.

Portland insider and Trail Blazers podcast host Danny Marang recently broke the news on Twitter that the Blazers are shutting down Yang Hansen after four Summer League appearances:

League sources: The Trail Blazers are shutting down Yang Hansen at Summer League.



They’ve seen what they wanted to see out of him through his 4 games. — Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) July 19, 2025

Great news for Yang, who must have felt a little bit of tension after the hullabaloo surrounding Portland picking him with their 2025 first rounder. No matter how stone-skinned you are, you can't help but be a little bit rattled at the noise of you getting drafted 16 spots above your average mock position and subsequently becoming the story of your draft night.

How Yang Hansen went from surprise to Summer League phenom

It wasn't long before the Chinese Jokic shifted the narrative surrounding him. His averages weren't necessarily eye-popping (10.8 PPG, 5 RPG, 3.75 APG), but For the Win's Bryan Kalbrosky also made the note of his per-36 averages of 5.5 APG and 3.3 blocks per game -- plenty to be excited about from a 7'1 big. Also of note was Yang's eagerness to stretch the floor -- stiff as his jumper looks, Yang still felt comfortable enough to take at least one per game. He even went 3/6 against the Pelicans from deep.

But most importantly, Yang passed the eye test with flying colors. His Summer League highlight reel is nothing to sneeze at, and at just 20 years old, looks every bit like his Chinese Jokic player comp. And for a Blazers team that is clearly looking to rebuild, that sort of upside is worth developing, and more related to his Summer League shutdown, worth keeping away from unnecessary risk. This points to not just a spot on Portland's roster, but probably legitimate playing time in the rotation as well. For Yang, that's especially important, considering Portland also spent their 2024 first rounder on an intriguing young center. Differentiating himself from Donovan Clingan was, and remains, an important part of Yang's development.

And if they can play together? Portland probably has the frontcourt of the future on their hands.