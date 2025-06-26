Two key Angel Reese stats show she's turning the corner

The discourse surrounding Angel Reese quiets down considerably when she's playing well. I'm sure that's entirely a coincidence and proves nothing about the unfair coverage and scrutiny she receives. Right?

Regardless, the second-year Chicago Sky forward has rebounded (no pun intended) from a brutal start to the season with a solid June. Reese is averaging 12.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game in June while shooting 44.6 percent from the field.

That's pretty solid across the board, but the passing and shooting efficiency jump out especially. For reference, Reese is a 39 percent shooter for her career, and averaged just 1.9 assists per game in her rookie year. If she can become a somewhat efficient scorer and a hub of Chicago's offense, it pretty dramatically changes what the Sky can expect from her in coming years.

Angel Reese has rapidly improved as a passer

During her four years in college, Angel Reese never averaged more than 2.3 assists per game. She was always a capable passer, but her scoring (20.9 points per game in two years at LSU) was her calling card, along with her tenacity on the boards.

In her second WNBA season, though, Reese and the Sky have clearly made a concerted effort to use Reese as more of an offensive hub, She has recorded four games (our of 14) with at least five assists, including an 11-assist game in her triple double on June 15th.

The passes aren't all simple kick-outs, either; Reese has shown some real vision and anticipatory passing, like this dish to Ariel Atkins on Tuesday, which was one of her six assists in the game.

The vision from Angel Reese 👁️👁️



She finds Ariel Atkins on the back door cut as Chicago keeps rolling in Q2!



LAS-CHI | League Pass pic.twitter.com/iSpYVcCmAA — WNBA (@WNBA) June 25, 2025

Reese's scoring efficiency has leveled out in recent games

The other standout stat is Reese's 44.6 percent shooting this month. It's still not a stellar number for a player who doesn't take many outside shots, but it's far improved from the 30 percent she was hovering around to start the year.

If Reese can keep her field goal percentage in the mid-40s and her true shooting percentage (currently at 48.2) up in the mid-50s for the duration of the season, that changes a lot about her statistical profile for the better.

Chicago's win against Sparks showed Reese at her full potential

Reese has played 48 professional games, so it's unfair to assume she's a finished product already; but when we get flashes of her at her best, like the 18-point, 17 rebound, 6 assist, 4 steal game she put together in Chicago's win against Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sky fans see what she can be when all parts of her game are working. And if the past month is any indication, all parts — including the passing and relativelt efficient shot-making — are starting to work in cooperation with each other.

Chicago is still far from contention. But Reese's recent stretch of play is at least reason to hope that the second-year forward is getting ready to fulfill the lofty expectations placed on her early in her WNBA career.