Tyrese Haliburton heartbroken after devastating injury in Game 7

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been dealing with a calf strain since Game 5 of the NBA Finals. In the pivotal Game 7, that injury finally reached its breaking point. An Achilles injury has officially ended Haliburton's season.

Haliburton had to be carried off the court after stumbling at the start of a dribble-drive in the first quarter. He hit the floor while conceding a turnover and stayed there well after the play, pounding the court with his fist in frustration. He knew his night and season was over almost immediately.

After his teammates gathered around him, Haliburton was helped to the tunnel with a towel hanging over his head. In a heartbreaking scene, he was only able to hop on one leg.

Tyerese Haliburton's dad reaction to his son injury...heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/tZP8ggTK4g — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 23, 2025

Haliburton was averaging 17.7 points in the playoffs along with 5.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He was held to just four points in Game 5 after aggravating his right calf. Playing through the injury, he had 14 points in Indiana's Game 6 victory to take the series to Game 7.

No one wanted to see Haliburton go down injured like that again. Unlike previous games, it didn't look likely he would be able to return.

Tyrese Haliburton injury update: Pacers star ruled out

In the second quarter, Pacers officially announced Haliburton would not return to the game because of the lower leg injury. His father later confirmed to the ABC broadcast that it was an Achilles injury.

With Haliburton out, the Pacers will have to rely on other playmakers. Obi Toppin exploded for 20 points off the bench in Game 6. In Game 5, Pascal Siakam put up 28 points. The previous game, he led the team with 20. Indiana does have players who can step up to make up for Haliburton's absence, but it will be tough to pull out a win in OKC without him.

There aren't many players in the NBA capable of coming up in the clutch like Haliburton.