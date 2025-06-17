Tyrese Haliburton injury update may have just handed Thunder the NBA Finals

Well, this sucks. Tyrese Haliburton was clearly not at 100 percent in Game 5 against the Thunder on Tuesday, and now Shams Charania of ESPN has confirmed that Indiana's star suffered a strained right calf and will have an MRI to determine how severe the injury is.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is believed to have suffered a strained right calf and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4FTIoB1RVU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2025

Will Tyrese Haliburton play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

Right now, no one is sure. I'm very confident that Hali will try everything in his power to play, especially with Indiana's season on the line, but if he looks like he did on Monday night, it's probably the best thing for his long-term health to watch from the sideline — no matter how much that hurts Pacers fans to hear.

Oklahoma City is on the doorstep of winning their first NBA Finals

Don't try to discredit the Thunder if they do finish this off in six games. They are the clear best team in the league and deserve full credit for where they are, even with Haliburton potentially missing the rest of the series.