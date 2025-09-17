The Ultimate NBA Re-Draft: Selecting the top 30 prospects from the last six years

Welcome to Upside and Motor, a weekly NBA Draft column dedicated to analyzing the next wave of basketball stars, from blue blood sensations to those flying under the radar.

As we put a bow on the 2025 NBA Draft and gear up for the exciting 2026 class that lies ahead, context is valuable. Scouts are constantly cycling through recent draft successes (and failures) in order to fine-tune their models and better project the next generation of NBA stars. The past informs the future. It's a common truth in life, but especially in the draft.

For this exercise, we will embark on a re-draft of sorts, but not one that is constrained to a single bygone summer. We are going to chart the last six years of top prospects, melding hindsight and future projections in an unholy attempt to define the 30 most valuable players from the 2021-26 draft classes.

I'll keep the guidelines simple: we are pretending to "draft" in a nonspecific vacuum. We aren't drafting for the Spurs or for the Mavericks. We will proceed as though each prospect "drafted" is the same age as when they were actually drafted, but we will weigh the proven track records of those with NBA experience against the more amorphous expectations of those without professional tape.

This is a naturally imperfect science, but it's a fun (and I think worthwhile) exercise. Let's dive in.

Re-drafting the top 30 prospects from the last five years — plus the best 2026 prospects

There's no other option here. Victor Wembanyama's second NBA season was derailed by an unfortunate blood clotting issue, but he is the prospect of a generation and, with good health, the future face of NBA basketball. Wemby looks ready to win the next decade's worth of DPOY trophies. He is also rapidly improving on offense, capable of scoring at all three levels with an unblockable release point and a level of touch and coordination that should be impossible for someone with an 8-foot wingspan. As Wemby sands the rough edges on his shot chart, processes the floor more quickly, and adds muscle to his boundless frame, he should compete for multiple MVP awards.

Cooper Flagg put together one of the greatest freshman seasons in college basketball history — and he arrived at Duke as a 17-year-old. He begins this season as the youngest player in the NBA, but it's hard not to set expectations astronomically high. Flagg made profound strides over the course of his lone season at Duke, developing as a playmaker and a three-level scorer while still competing his tail off on defense. Flagg can bully mismatches, score fluidly at all three levels, and operating as a genuine playmaking fulcrum on the wing. He impacts every area of the game and still has plenty of room left to grow into a future MVP candidate.

I'm not sure folks are ready for the 2026 NBA Draft class, which has a chance to be one of the most impressive in recent memory. It's hard to weigh the unknown ceiling of high school stars against proven NBA résumés, but Cameron Boozer – son of longtime NBA star Carlos Boozer – certainly has what it takes to become one of the very best players in the league. He will follow in Cooper Flagg's footsteps, giving Duke another well-rounded, 6-foot-9 forward who can operate in all areas of the floor as a post scorer, face-up threat and playmaker. He competes hard on defense and boasts one of the most impressive high school track records in recent memory.

Darryn Peterson is a popular No. 1 pick candidate in early 2026 draft projections, and for good reason. He's the best guard prospect of the last decade — a spindly, dynamic 6-foot-5 playmaker who has garnered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comparisons for his gear-shift ability and robust defensive activity. He can get anywhere he wants on the floor, able to decelerate on a dime and keep his defender off balance with herky-jerky handles. He has an effortless pull-up jumper and a smooth finishing package at the rim. If he can continue developing as a table-setter, Peterson will enter the NBA as a team's immediate offensive lodestar.

Cade Cunningham finally put together a healthy campaign in 2024-25, leading Detroit from the worst record in the NBA to a top-five finish in the Eastern Conference. All he needed was a bit of luck and a few shooters to transform the Pistons into a genuine up-and-coming contender. Cunningham's blend of size, strength, ball-handling dexterity and three-level scoring is a rare gift. There are few individual defenders built to contain him at the point of attack; he's too bulky for a lot of guards and too shifty for most wings. Cunningham carries one of the heaviest workloads in the NBA with aplomb, and he's still getting better.

Jalen Williams is an NBA champion before his 25th birthday and he still has time to add a few more rings to his collection. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander naturally soaks up the spotlight in OKC, but Williams' progress in just a few NBA seasons has been one of the great developmental feats in recent memory. He was a relative unknown when the Thunder plucked him out of Santa Clara with the 12th pick. Now he's a top-15 player in the NBA – a dynamic slasher, a smooth pull-up shooter and an underrated passer, not to mention a key cornerstone of possibly the greatest defense in NBA history. Williams checks so many boxes. It's hard to poke holes in his game, and yet he's only just getting started.

Evan Mobley took advantage of the opening left by Victor Wembanyama's injury to claim his first DPOY award at 24 years old. There are those who have begrudged Mobley's patiant development on offense, but he's a much-improved shooter and he's finally beginning to operate with real force and intention in the paint. Mobley's size, agility and coordination allows him to attack closeouts and navigate post-ups in a way few others can. Factor in his ability to guard 1-5 — actually guard 1-5 — and he's one of the most impactful two-way forces in the NBA, and yes... still getting better.

Chet Holmgren has yet to take a real leap offensively, in part due to injuries, but he's already among the most dominant defensive players in the NBA. Even when operating at a near-constant strength deficit, Holmgren is able to wall off the paint and contain drives on the perimeter due to his uncanny movement skills. To watch a 7-foot string bean navigate screens, recover on blow-bys, and erase shots from the weak side is akin to watching a shark flying on a tornado — it doesn't feel real. That Holmgren is also an efficient 3-point shooter and lob threat who can grab-and-go in transition and effortlessly deliver live-dribble passes is why OKC isn't going anywhere. That core is trending up, up, up.

There's a case for putting AJ Dybantsa even higher, which is a testament to how special the 2026 draft class can be. Of the "Big Three" alongside Boozer and Peterson, Dybantsa is probably the most volatile. He needs to clean up his shot selection and make a concerted effort to involve his teammates. Even in his current, unpolished state, however, Dybantsa just oozes upside. He's a one-percent athlete, with uncommon strength for an 18-year-old and a level of burst and dexterity that belongs more often to small point guards than 6-foot-8 wings. Dybantsa gets downhill with ease and can uncork a picturesque pull-up jumper from anywhere on the floor. He has a chance to lead the NBA in scoring one day.

Paolo Banchero has already captured the imagination of NBA fans. Sometimes I think the collective "we" have jumped the shark a little bit in coronating him as the next championship-level superstar — he still needs to iron out a few kinks in scoring efficiency and defense — but at the end of the day, you'll find few 6-foot-10, 250-pound forwards who can obliterate defenders in the post, dance around slow-footed bigs on the perimeter and bury trick-shot jumpers like Banchero. He plays with a fearlessness that should one day translate into true superstar production. Every NBA team is looking for a big playmaking fulcrum to build around. Banchero is a very modern star.

Amen Thompson is trending toward becoming the best player on the second-best team in the NBA. Houston's depth should keep it competitive for years to come, with the 22-year-old Thompson only scratching the surface of his potential. There isn't a more electric athlete in the league, which is saying something when the NBA is the league of electric athletes. Thompson just glides through space and time, floating above the rim for rollicking finishes or skating past defenders like The Flash. Thompson still doesn't shoot much at all, but he can still get two feet in the paint without problem. He's a brilliant passer and he's one of the most disruptive perimeter defenders working today. A 6-foot-7 nuclear athlete who can oscillate between point guard and power forward while building his DPOY résumé on the other end? There's nothing to dislike.

Dylan Harper couldn't have asked for a better landing spot than San Antonio, where he get to share the floor with Victor Wembanyama for the next decade, tossing lobs and tearing defenses asunder on drives to the rim. The Spurs' spacing is a concern, and he'll need to battle for minutes next to De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, but that will all come out in the wash. Harper is a generational-level guard prospect, with a wing's frame and a unique ability to get downhill and carve out finishes in the paint. If his 3-point shooting comes around and he taps fully into his defensive potential, the Spurs will soon have one of the most dynamic and synergistic one-two punches in the NBA.

Franz Wagner and Germany took home the EuroBasket crown this summer, another feather in the cap of basketball's most underrated player. It's mostly because he plays in Orlando, but folks rarely seem to acknowledge just how good Wagner is. Sure, he needs the 3-point shooting to perk up eventually, but Wagner is the poster child for what NBA scouts are chasing in the draft nowadays — a 6-foot-9 wing who can pressure the rim, set up teammates, and supply shutdown defense on the perimeter. Wagner is a devastating slasher, whether he's attacking off the catch or operating as the de facto lead guard. Expect Wagner — and the Magic — to generate a lot more buzz this season as the Eastern Conference contenders circle opens up.

Alperen Sengun put on a show at EuroBasket as well, and he has already far exceeded the expectations consistent with a 16th overall pick. Houston's ability to identify and develop talent post-James Harden has been remarkable. There are a few misses, of course, such as Jalen Green, but this is as deep and talented a team as you will find in the NBA, Oklahoma City notwithstanding. Sengun, even after the Kevin Durant trade, is very much the head of the snake. He's an old-school big in a lot of ways, waltzing through the paint with sloth-like post moves and slow, sweeping finishes, but he's also a new-age center — a passing hub and occasional floor-spacer who can touch every aspect of the game. Even his defense is better than he gets credit for.

Scottie Barnes is an unconventional player and thus receives less acclaim than he probably deserves. Toronto is in a period of transition, but with the East is a state of disarray, don't be shocked if Barnes puts the Raptors back on the map this year. At 6-foot-7, 227 pounds, Barnes is a bonafide point forward, comfortable setting the table and spraying passes all over the floor. The 3-point shooting is inconsistent, but Barnes can produce from the mid-range and effectively set up his drives to the rim. Factor in wildly versatile defense, with Barnes one of the few true five-position defenders in the NBA, and the former No. 4 pick is on track for an incredible (if underappreciated) career.

Collin Murray-Boyles was my No. 3 prospect in the 2025 draft, so Toronto pulled off highway robbery at No. 9. How exactly he fits with this current roster as a rookie remains to be seen, but CMB is among the most dominant defensive prospects in recent history. He's all over the place, hedging screens, intercepting passing lanes, floating for weak-side shot contests, and providing five-position versatility with his lateral agility and brute strength. The lack of shooting is a concern on offense, especially on a Raptors team with limited spacing as is, but CMB was a genuine focal point at South Carolina, dominating with face-up buckets in the paint and distributing passes from the elbow. His power, touch and feel offers significant upside, especially if the jumper comes around.

Jalen Johnson has seen his incredible progress undermined by injuries, but he's on an All-Star trajectory for the Hawks. He never put all the pieces together at Duke, but there's a reason 6-foot-9 forwards who can handle the rock and playmake tend to generate interest. It's an incredibly valuable archetype. Johnson has rounded into a prolific slasher, with a serviceable 3-point shot and connective passing chops that align perfectly with a Trae Young-led offense. He's still learning to maximize his tools on defense, but Johnson is a burgeoning star with a ceiling much higher than folks might think.

Noa Essengue is easily the least "ready" of the prospects on this list. He was the second-youngest player in the 2025 draft behind Cooper Flagg, but he was still productive in a competitive German league despite his unfinished repertoire. Essengue is 6-foot-11 with long arms and even longer strides. He covers a ton of ground in transition, which should make him the perfect running mate (literally) for Josh Giddey in the Bulls' up-tempo offense. He's unmolded clay on defense, but range and versatility are highly encouraging. Even with little more than rudimentary handles or touch, Essengue still produces offensively on fast-break dunks, timely cuts to the rim, and the occasional flourish as a straight-line driver. As he comes into his own, both physically and mentally, and learns how to maximize his razor-sharp basketball instincts, the sky is the limit.

Charlotte finally did the smart, simple thing on draft night and selected Duke's Kon Knueppel. He was easily lost in the shadow of Cooper Flagg at Duke, but Knueppel won Summer League MVP and quickly raised the level of seriousness and optimism in the Hornets organization. He's not a superb athlete, but Knueppel is a knockdown shooter and one of the sharpest processors from this rookie class. He can run pick-and-rolls, tumble down the lane with a stout frame, and sling high-level passes on the move. He's more than a simple spot-up shooter or a piece of connective tissue. Knueppel was a highly efficient rim finisher despite his lack of vertical pop and he has a real gift for manipulating angles as a driver, even if he can't win with sheer quickness. Expect the Hornets to benefit instantly from his presence.

VJ Edgecombe arrives in a crowded Philadelphia backcourt, where he will be expected to contribute to a championship hopeful. It's not the easiest setup for an unproven rookie, but a strong freshman season at Baylor — and an unexpectedly dominant cameo in Summer League — set the bar awfully high. Edgecombe is a nuclear athlete, compensating for a slightly undersized frame with pro-ready strength and an ability to touch the heavens at a moment's notice. Edgecome covers a ton of ground on defense and he's a sharp connective piece on offense, comfortable hitting spot-up 3s, getting downhill off the catch, and making simple passes in the flow of the offense. If he can refine his handles, permanently install the pull-up jumper he flashed in Summer League, and more consistently create his own looks at the rim, Edgecombe has as high a ceiling as any under-22 guard in the NBA.

Trey Murphy tends to get overlooked due to the increasingly dire circumstances in New Orleans, but if there's a light in the darkness for Pelicans fans, it is Murphy's development into a genuine potential All-Star on the wing. At 6-foot-9 with pterodactyl arms, Murphy's length and infinite shooting range has always been an appealing combination. Now he's beating closeouts, scoring at the rim, and developing into a genuine go-to option on the perimeter, all while supplying plus defense on the wing. For his solid floor of production alone, Murphy is impossible to keep off this list.

Orlando started last season incredibly strong. Then Jalen Suggs got hurt and it all went south. The Magic figure to take a massive leap this season, in no small part due to Suggs' return to full strength. The former No. 5 pick took a minute to find his footing in the NBA, but Suggs is a hellacious perimeter defender and a sharp connective playmaker, functioning as the ideal stabilizing force next to Orlando's gaggle of big, ball-handling wings. He's a much-improved shooter, and while he might never be a traditional "point guard," Suggs' impact ranges far beyond a positional label. He's a winning player through and through and a key element of Orlando's championship dreams.

Jared McCain was in the driver's seat to win Rookie of the Year through 23 games last season before a meniscus tear put him on ice. It's unclear how exactly the deep Sixers backcourt will shake out, but even in a quarter-length rookie campaign, McCain flashed immense offensive potential with his knockdown shooting and high-feel playmaking. He's a better rim finisher than he gets credit for, offsetting limited athleticism with creative footwork and a strong frame. Whether he's running point or spotting up along the perimeter, McCain's figures to make an impact. The defense is a major roadblock and McCain will need to prove that 23 games weren't a fluke, but guards with his shooting touch and basketball IQ don't grow on trees. Feel is the most underrated indicator of future stardom, and McCain has it in spades.

Brandon Miller was a somewhat controversial No. 2 pick — at least in my mind — but it has panned out nicely for the Hornets. He has fallen victim to Charlotte's unfortunate injury bug, but when healthy, Miller is a prototype for modern NBA wings. He's 6-foot-8 with smooth handles, a pristine pull-up jumper, and he's effective in the pick-and-roll. Miller can stand to get to the rim more, and he's still putting the pieces together on defense, but he occupies arguably the most valued archetype in the NBA. Miller is an efficient scorer, scalable on- and off-ball, and a future All-Star if or when the Hornets start winning games.

Dereck Lively's partnership with Luka Dončić was a significant factor behind his breakout rookie season, but it's unclear if he can maintain such value on a team built around Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg. Lively is a nutty athlete at the center position, with an incredible first or second leap and a 7-foot-7 wingspan that allows him to catch anything within a stone's throw of the rim. Dallas is no longer built to optimally utilize his lob threat, but Lively should still clean up on easy finishes while providing stout rim protection on defense. He has the frame, movement skills and instincts necessary to anchor a championship-level defense for years to come.

Again, it's difficult to reconcile the lack of high-level experience and tape for high school prospects against tried-and-true NBA stars. But Mikel Brown had an electric summer across various competitions, and he arrives at Louisville with a prime opportunity to lead a competitive program in the talent-rich ACC. Brown's thin frame and defensive limitations will offput skeptics, but he's a positively unconscious perimeter shot-maker and one of the most effective pick-and-roll creators to join the college ranks in recent memory. If Brown can chart a course along the Trae Young and Darius Garland lane, he could move up this list substantially by season's end.

Ausar Thompson has more left to refine than his twin brother in Houston, but he's on the same plane athletically and the potential is astronomic. When it comes to potential risers on this list, Thompson sits near the top. He's already a detonating force on defense, flying around the court and producing calculated chaos in Detroit's favor. The offense is a bit more unrefined, but Thompson can still catch lobs, process the floor at warp speed, and connect dots with his ambidextrous passing. If he can level up as a scorer, the whole floor will open up in ways NBA defenses are not prepared to counteract. Detroit is probably not talked about enough when it comes to sleepers in the wide-open East.

Ron Holland was my No. 1 prospect in the 2024 draft and there's still a world in which he emerges as the best player from that much-debated class. While folks will point to a few conspicuous absences from the 2024 draft, none more so than reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, Holland deserves this spot among the best of the (recent) best. He's a rangy, high-energy defender on the wing and an incredibly dynamic scorer, with an electric first step, long strides and a knack for hanging finishes in traffic. If Holland can start bombing 3s with more consistency, he's going to generate more driving lanes and create more opportunities to shine as a playmaker. He deserves a lot more attention than he is currently receiving.

Nate Ament, Tennessee's five-star recruit and future lead scorer, offers a boatload of potential. He has a long way to go before he's starring for an NBA team, but you won't find a lot of 6-foot-10 forwards who can move and shoot like Ament. His pull-up jumper is unblockable and he can get to it from anywhere. He needs to get lower to the ground as a ball-handler and learn to absorb contact at the point of attack, but Ament handles the rock fluidly enough and he's not a bad passer. All the foundational pieces of a future star are there. Efficiency and decision-making will be key points of emphasis for scouts this season, but with off-the-charts natural, Ament should receive every opportunity to shine as the cornerstone of Tennessee's offense.

Reed Sheppard barely played as a rookie, but he was also far too good for Summer League. The Rockets' backcourt depth remains an obstacle to consistent playing time, but there's a reason Houston burned the No. 3 overall pick on Sheppard — and a reason the Hawks were reportedly considering him at No. 1, despite being built around another undersized guard in Trae Young. Sheppard was a historically efficient 3-point shooter at Kentucky. He's also a high-feel playmaker, with more ball-handling juice than he gets credit for. Add in special, special instincts as a defender, and Sheppard just checks a ton of boxes. Yes, he's small, but Sheppard's defensive metrics signal outlier potential despite his frame. If he can get on the court more consistently this season, expect Sheppard's two-way playmaking and high-volume shooting to render a hugely positive impact on a top-shelf contender.