The Milwaukee Bucks might look a lot different when the 2025-26 season tips off. Rumors have swirled around this team for the past few years, and they have intensified this summer after another disappointing first-round exit in this year's playoffs, their third in a row.

At least for now, the Bucks will welcome back shooting guard Pat Connaughton, who exercised his $9.4 million option for the 2025-26 season, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. This isn't surprising, considering Connaughton had a down year by all metrics in 2024-25. He averaged just 5.3 points per game and completely fell out of Milwaukee's rotation by the end of the year.

Here's where Milwaukee's roster stands after Connaughton's opt-in.

Milwaukee Bucks updated cap sheet after Pat Connaughton opts in to contract

Right now, only four Bucks' are guaranteed for next season, so there's lots of work to do this offseason for GM Jon Horst.

Player Salary (2025-26) Damian Lillard $54,126,450 Giannis Antetokounmpo $54,126,450 Kyle Kuzma $22,410,605 Bobby Portis $13,445,754 (Player Option) Pat Connaughton $9,423,869 Kevin Porter Jr. $2,546,675 (Player Option) A.J. Green $2,301,587 (Not guaranteed) Andre Jackson Jr. $2,221,677 (Not guaranteed) Chris Livingston $2,221,677 (Not guaranteed) Tyler Smith $1,955,377 (Not guaranteed)

Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis highlight Milwaukee's uncertainty

The top three players on Milwaukee's payroll — Giannis, Dame and Kyle Kuzma — account for over $130 million by themselves. Trade rumors surrounding Giannis have calmed as the offseason has progressed, so I think it's safe (if anything is safe in this league) to assume they will all be Bucks next year. After that, there are still plenty of questions to be answered for this roster.

Brook Lopez (not listed above) is an unrestricted free agent, so his time in Milwaukee could well be finished. So is Gary Trent Jr, who will surely draw some looks on the open market.

Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr. both have player options like Connaughton, and while Portis will presumably pick his up — I doubt he could get over $13 million elsewhere — Porter Jr. could feasibly test the market.

Milwaukee also doesn't have a first-round pick in next week's draft, so there's no exciting rookie joining this roster. You can't blame Bucks fans if the morale is low right now.

What does Connaughton's extension mean for Giannis' future?

Probably not much. If anything, the Bucks might be able to use Connaughton as cap filler at the trade deadline, but his $9.4 million salary for next season — although a lot for a guy who fought for playing time last season — won't likely change how the Bucks operate the next few months. If Giannis is going to be traded (I don't think he is, at least not this summer) then Pat Connaughton won't stop that from happening.