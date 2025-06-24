Updated Nets picks after adding another first-rounder in three-team trade

I don't want to scare anyone, but if you are planning on picking in the first round of the NBA Draft tomorrow night, please be aware that the Brooklyn Nets are attempting to acquire all 30 first-round picks, and they're already almost 20 percent of the way there. After adding the No. 22 overall pick in the Kristaps Porzingis-to-Atlanta trade, the Nets now own five first-rounders on Wednesday.

Updated Brooklyn Nets 2025 NBA Draft picks

Round 1, pick No. 8 (own pick)

Round 1, pick No. 19 (acquired in Mikal Bridges trade)

Round 1, pick No. 22 (acquired in Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta trade)

Round 1, pick No. 26 (acquired in Mikal Bridges trade)

Round 1, pick No. 27 (acquired from Houston)

Round 2, pick No. 36 (own pick)

Will the Brooklyn Nets make another trade before draft night?

I would assume so. Drafting five players in the first round of a single draft is probably not a very good idea — yes, one of them is almost bound to work out, but it would be pretty much impossible to find time for all of them, and all of their contracts would expire at the same time, too.

Look for Brooklyn to move up (maybe way up) on Wednesday night. Ace Bailey has been connected with the Nets a few different times, and the Nets surely have the ammo to take a big swing. They could probably trade into the high lottery and still have an extra first rounder left over.

Who could the Nets target with their endless picks?

If the Nets do end up sticking at No. 8... and No. 19... and No. 22... and No. 26... and No. 27... there are literally endless combinations of players they could select. Noa Essengue makes sense at No. 8, as does Cedric Coward of Washington State, or Collin Murray-Boyles out of South Carolina.

Later in the round, a project like Ben Saraf would surely be worth a swing, and maybe a productive college player like Kam Jones. With so many picks, the Nets can basically go all directions; upside pick, international prospect, high-floor, etc.