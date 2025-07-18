Valkyries could have massive reinforcements coming after All-Star Break

The Golden State Valkyries have already exceeded every expectation that can be placed on an expansion franchise in its inaugural season. With a record of 10-12 and currently one spot out of the playoff race, the Valkyries are continuing to develop chemistry and continuity.

The Valkyries have also announced they will activate center Iliana Rupert following her overseas commitment after the All-Star Break. Rupert will add much needed depth and length to the Golden state frontcourt which is a necessity to compete in the Western Conference for a playoff berth.

The 6-foot-4 Rupert was selected in the 2021 WNBA Draft as the 12th overall pick by the Las Vegas Aces. She would win a WNBA Championship with the Aces in 2022 serving primarily in a backup role. Rupert would spend the 2023 season with the Atlanta Dream, playing limited minutes in just 20 games. She was picked up by the Valkyries in the expansion draft but hasn't played yet because of her commitment to Turkish club, Cimsa CMK Mersin. That commitment had ended and she will be available immediately after All-Star weekend.

Iliana Rupert could give the Valkyries frontcourt a huge boost

This season for the Valkyries, Temi Fagbenle is the only center listed on the roster. During Fagbenle's absence or moments of rest, veteran Monique Billings has filled the role, even though she's a natural forward. Even without deep depth at the center position, the Valkyries have managed to dominate the glass, being the second leading rebounding team in the WNBA with 36.8 boards a game. Rupert could contribute quality minutes and a defensive presence while assisting a group who ranks second to last in blocks per contest.

The Golden State Valkyries run a fast-paced offense that plays into the skill set and ability of Rupert. Her willingness to take the 3-point shot has been on display throughout her young career. She averaged 14,3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc on 4.2 attempts per game. Stretching the floor and creating space for slashing guards like Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes can be a valuable asset for this team, taking the next step offensively.

The new addition of Rupert is without a doubt, a valuable asset to the Valkyries this season. Some nights this team looks unbeatable while others they perform very lackluster. Having the proper pieces to build strong and competitive lineups to face off in a talented Western Conference is pivotal. This current roster move is exactly what the Valkyries needed to continue excelling in this team's first year and maybe surprise a few people later down the road.