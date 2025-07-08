Valkyries are officially more than just a feel-good story

Feel good stories at the start of any sports season can only go so far. In the 1989-90, the Orlando Magic started their first season in the NBA at 7-7. Many were talking about the postseason before they made it halfway through their inaugural season. They went 11-57 and missed the playoffs.

It seems that in the WNBA, many people have been speaking of the expansion Golden State Valkyries as a feel-good story and on a Cinderella run. However, the stats may be showing something else. They currently stand at 9-9 at currently in sixth place in the standings.

The expansion roster has had impressive victories against the Las Vegas Aces and Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. What makes the feat so impressive is their ability to play team basketball. They currently stand in second place in team defensive rebounds at 36.9. They also are in fifth place for free throw percentage at 79.3 percent. Making key free throws has helped the team continue to play strong down the stretch in certain games.

The Valkyries are winning convincingly

The Valkyries are currently in fourth place for net rating over the past 10 games and seventh overall for the season.

Kayla Thornton was recently announced as a reserve for the All-Star game. The veteran has had a banner year averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. It is proof the Valkyries are on the map and have the talent to possibly be an issue for teams on the playoff bubble this season.

With the team moving forward and eyeing a playoff spot they have important games coming up to their playoff plans. They play the Fever on Wednesday. A decision has to yet to made if Clark will play. If she is out, it will be important for the Valkyries to take advantage and secure another game up on the Fever in the standings.

They will then travel to Las Vegas to take on the Aces. The Aces do not appear to be the team they have been, and if the Valkyries wish to make even more of a statement, they could on Saturday.

Steals can be a vital part of a game and can give a team momentum moving forward as they try to push to a victory on any given day. The Valkyries are currently standing among the top eight teams at seventh place with 7.4 a game.

That is above the Fever, Aces and Atlanta Dream. All three are vying for a playoff spot with the Valykries. If they continue to be aggressive and play sound team basketball on the court, they could be vying soon with teams such as the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty.

If they do, the good feelings are gone, and now it is all about winning.