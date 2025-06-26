Valkyries surprise star is shedding all the unfair labels placed on her

Last night, the Golden State Valkyries fell just short of an upset against the New York Liberty, with a final score of 81-78. Although their night ended in a loss, one player showed up, showcasing her abilities that we have yet to see during her time in the WNBA.

Kate Martin was drafted 18th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces. Going into the 2024 season, fans knew we would not get to see Martin's full potential, due to her being a rookie on one of the best teams coming off a freshly won championship. By the end of the season, Martin averaged only 11.5 minutes per game with an average of 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

There was plenty of talk about whether or not Martin deserved her spot in the W, but avid NCAA Women's College Basketball watchers knew that these numbers didn't necessarily match the Kate Martin we were used to seeing at Iowa. During her final season at Iowa, she was averaging 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Kate Martin's time with the Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries picked up Kate Martin during their expansion draft, where the Aces left her unprotected. The Valks got off to a rough start this season, but have now won five of their last seven matchups - they are seemingly finding their footing within the league.

Up until last night, Martin was averaging around 16 minutes per game. But she got her opportunity last night when Head Coach Natalie Nakase kept her in the game for 24 minutes. I think I speak for many fans when I say that we've been waiting for Kate Martin to be given the chance to reach her full potential.

In her 24 minutes on the court, Martin recorded a career-high of 21 points. This included four made 3s — all during the fourth quarter, in a very close game. It's safe to say she gave those doubters a lot to watch last night.

Kate Martin had a career-high night vs. the reigning champs 👏



21 PTS

2 REB

4 3PM

7-15 FG#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/nliA5iaEjl — WNBA (@WNBA) June 26, 2025

Although the Valkyries did not come up with the W, a player like Kate Martin putting up these offensive numbers against one of the top-ranked defenses in the league is impressive. Martin should be given more opportunities as the season goes on — and I believe we can expect her to rise to the occasion. Especially in a continuously sold-out Chase Center, where she's proving herself to be one of the fan favorites of this new organization.