Victor Wembanyama has leveled up, literally

Victor Wembanyama has leveled up.

It was one thing when we read the stories of the French phenom training with Shaolin Monks and working with Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon over the summer. Leagues of players have had spectacular offseason stories turn into rote season performances.

But even though it’s preseason, we’re seeing different stuff from Wembanyama, and it should leave the entire league terrified.

First off, he’s bigger. Somehow. According to the Spurs’ new official height listing, Wembanyama has grown two inches since the start of last season, now listed at 7-foot-5. That would make him just the ninth player in league history to play a game at that height or taller.

It was impossible to shoot over him before. Wembanyama blocked 20 3-point attempts last season. Now he’s added two inches to his shoulder height. Best of luck.

Victor Wembanyama is bigger and better than ever

But the most interesting clip we’ve seen was from a scrimmage where Wembanyama got downhill in transition, delivered a shoulder to bump the defender free, and then finished with a monster dunk.

It’s a scrimmage. But just the fact that Wemby has added enough muscle and core strength to deliver that kind of bump is a massive development.

His first two seasons, Wembanyama was one of the most impactful players in the NBA despite not having any polish on his game and really still not knowing what he’s doing. He would routinely get knocked off his spot by bigger, stronger players. He could still block shots at nearly unprecedented rates for the modern era, but he struggled in certain matchups.

With more strength, the refinement his summer training provides, and even more height and length, it only reinforces the idea that Wemby’s ceiling is not just unprecedented, but still increasing exponentially.