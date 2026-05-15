Victor Wembanyama will force these team-building adjustments from Spurs rivals

The next wave of adjustments will test whether stretch bigs, floaters, or elite two-way stars can tilt the balance against him.

The beautiful thing about the all-time greats is that they are ... well ... great! But also, their singular excellence is so awesome that they dictate the way that the game is played. And since the game is played to win championships, teams are going to build their rosters with the idea that they have to trump these all-timers in mind.

If there was any doubt before, this postseason has solidified Victor Wembanyama as one of those generational talents. He is second in the league in playoff Box Plus-Minus (behind only Karl-Anthony Towns), and his blend of paint protection, lob gravity, and skill is going to force teams to shape their rosters to counter him in a manner that isn't too dissimilar to the way teams had to enlist bruising centers to eat up fouls against Shaquille O'Neal in the early aughts.

What will these changes look like? Here are three potential possibilites.

Every team needs a stretch big

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wembanyama is by far and away the best paint protector in basketball. His eight foot wingspan is so terrifying that players won't even dare to venture into the restricted area when he's on duty.

One thing this postseason has taught us is that traditional centers only amplify this issue, as their presence in the dunker spot just makes it easier for Wembanyama to lurk around the basket. In the first round, no Portland Trail Blazers' starter had a worse net rating than their starting five man, Donovan Clingan (-19.2, per NBA.com). And in the second round, Rudy Gobert has been the Minnesota Timberwolves' worst starter (-16.7) in this statistical category.

When you have a five man who can space the floor from the 3-point line, it makes it a little bit harder for Wembanyama to just camp in the paint. Of the seven players who have logged at least 20 minutes per game in this conference semifinals for the Timberwolves, Naz Reid ranks second in net rating and offensive rating, behind only Terrence Shannon Jr.

Moving forward, every team will want to employ at least one five man who can knock down 3-pointers at a credible rate, just in case they have to see Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a playoff series.

The Giant Killer

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Since you can't get all the way to the rim against Wembanyama, the next best thing you can do is take floaters from the short midrange area over the reach of his gigantic frame. This type of shot is often known as the giant killer.

On January 31, the Charlotte Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs and forced Wembanyama to a minus-14 plus-minus, his third-worst output of the regular season. Part of the reason for this was Moussa Diabaté's ability to counter Wembanyama's interior presence with short midrange jumpers, shooting 50 percent on those shots.

When you really think about it, the Hornets have a good model for going against Wembanyama. They shoot a ton of 3s (second in 3-point attempt rate), make a high percentage of those looks (first in 3-point makes per game), and have a big who can hit the giant killer shot. More teams may want to follow in their footsteps.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is more valuable than ever

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have made it known that they are open for business on the Giannis Antetokounmpo front, and teams may want to pick up the phone if they plan on beating the Spurs any time soon.

Think about it. Is there any player with a better combination of size, strength, skill, and fearlessness than Antetokounmpo? He may very well be the only player in the league right now who can guard Wembanyama while also going right him on his bullrushes to the rim.

More NBA news and analysis: