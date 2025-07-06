Philadelphia 76ers fans didn't know how to react when the team picked Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall in the 2025 draft. There was excitement, though there was also a fair share of criticism, with many preferring the polarizing albeit gifted prospect, Ace Bailey. However, the two faced off in their first taste of NBA action in the Salt Lake City Summer League, validating the front office's decision-making process.

Edgecombe was spectacular in Philadelphia's 93-89 loss to Bailey's Utah Jazz. Conversely, the latter was ... not so spectacular, to put it mildly. Of course, one Summer League game doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of their career trajectories. Yet, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey must feel good about his tough choice after this lone contest ... for now.

76ers fans are riding high after V.J. Edgecombe outduels Ace Bailey in their Summer League debuts

Utah had no answers for Edgecombe, who scored 28 points on 13-of-27 shooting. He showed off his full array of skills, adding 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal, yielding a team-high plus/minus (+10). It was the type of momentum/confidence-building performance every rookie dreams of having early in their NBA journey.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions from 76ers fans who were watching the Summer League game.

Bailey (and the Jazz) surely would've loved to have an outing like Edgecombe's, or anything close to it, for that matter. Utah prevailed despite this year's fifth overall selection, who tallied eight points, seven boards, an assist, one steal and a swat. Inefficiency was a problem during his lone year at Rutgers, which rang true against the 76ers. He converted 3-of-13 field goal attempts, including 1-of-5 from three, posting a team-worst plus/minus (-12).

Again, let's not go crazy over one Summer League showdown in early July, especially their respective debuts in the Association. Nonetheless, Morey and the Sixers have the right to take a minuscule victory lap after catching flak for taking Edgecombe over Bailey. It was an outstanding all-around effort from Philly's new building block.

Like Bailey, Edgecombe struggled from beyond the arc (which was arguably his biggest knock during the evaluation/scouting process), making one of seven shots from downtown. But unlike the former, that was perhaps the only negative aspect of what we saw from the latter.

Whether it was scoring or creating opportunities for his teammates off the dribble or going over screens and contesting jumpers, Edgecombe's presence was felt. He knocked down mid-range shots and displayed the incredible speed, athleticism and two-way potential that make him a highly touted player. The verticality and explosiveness was apparent, particularly with a head of steam and in transition or on the boards, as demonstrated by this highlight jam.