Warriors draft steal already looking ready to help Steph Curry

Well, it looks like the Golden State Warriors remembered how to draft. Because despite the aggressive move they made to acquire the 56th pick in this year's draft, Will Richard, (the Warriors gave Memphis 59th pick Jahmai Mashack, the rights to the stashed Justinian Jessup, and their 2032 second-rounder), Summer League is making acquiring Richard look like an absolute fleece.

It took him a couple games to get started (9-of-26 shooting in total), but Richard has since led Golden State's Summer League roster in minutes (23.9 per game), scoring (11.5 points) and steals (1.7) per game. Of particular note: Warriors insider Monte Poole reports that since moving to Vegas, Richard has shot an eye-popping 80% from inside the arc.

Of course, there are elements for Richard to work on. 22% on 3s is a bad mark for someone profiled as a 3-and-D prospect, and his profile also called out his relative lack of size and shiftiness off the dribble. But Golden State likely hasn't seen this relationship between value and draft stock in one of their picks since Jordan Poole looked like the third Splash Brother.

Golden State is the perfect storm for Will Richard

Despite his development and needs, it's already basically written in stone that Richard has not only played himself onto Golden State's main roster, but their primary rotation. Beyond his play, Golden State's situation is exactly the environment that a player like him needs.

The Warriors' salary is essentially wrapped into three players. After paying Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Jimmy Butler, there's no way that they were going to be able to match the offer that took Kevon Looney to the Pelicans. Count that double for unrestricted free agents Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga. Golden State needs out-of-the-box help — and cheaply, too.

In comes Richard, who has over 100 starts for one of the country's best college programs, a national championship, and a role that he fits into. Undersized as he is, Richard's 6-foot-10 wingspan is massive, and on a team that has three big personalities/names, his age and poise actually help him fit in to win right now.

He's not the sole solution to Golden State's money problems. But the Warriors are a perfect solution to Will Richard's NBA dreams, and he'll be put to work immediately for them after the showcase he put on in the Summer League.