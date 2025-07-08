Warriors free agency rumor should excite fans more than Al Horford or Bradley Beal

Let's give it another go! Free agent De'Anthony Melton has been linked to the Golden State Warriors, according to Marc Stein, who says the Dubs have "emerged as a strong contender" to sign Melton. If you have deja vu and can't figure out why, it's because the Warriors signed Melton to a one-year deal last summer (exactly one year ago today, strangely) but he only played six games with the team before tearing his ACL, an injury that kept him out the rest of the season.

Now back on the open market, it looks like a return to Golden State looms — and I love the idea. Assuming Melton comes back and plays like he did pre-injury, he'd be a wonderful fit next to Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. He fills in the gaps so well, is an underrated passer and rebounder, shoots the ball well above league-average from 3-point range and can create a little offense by himself, especially when he'd be sharing the floor with two other players who attract most of the defense's attention.

With Philadelphia in 2023-24, Melton averaged 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He's the exact archetype that helps NBA teams win at a high level; OKC has like a dozen of them, and that's a big reason why they just won a championship.

Signing both Melton and Horford could move the needle for the Warriors

The Warriors have also been connected to Bradley Beal and Al Horford this offseason; while Melton is coming off a serious injury and doesn't have the resume that Beal does, I think he would provide more depth to Steve Kerr's system in 2025 than Beal would.

And while Al Horford would still be a good signing on his own, adding both he and Melton should make fans feel much more confident about an offseason that has been quiet — to say the least — up to this point.

Melton could provide a safety blanket for Brandin Podziemski

Heading into year three, the future outlook for Brandin Podziemski is... murky. At times, he looks like a longtime starting guard in the NBA. Other times, he's wholly unplayable. His rough games are really rough, and when his shot goes awry, everything else seems to go with it. There isn't a ton of depth behind him in the Warriors rotation right now. Moses Moody will get plenty of run off the bench, and rookie Will Richard might even earn some playing time, but adding Melton would shore up what appears to be a pretty big hole heading into next year.

If things start to get really wacky with Podz, I wouldn't be shocked to see Melton claw his way into the starting lineup. One of the less heralded free agents in this class could end up being one of the sneaky best signings of the summer, and the Warriors shouldn't think twice.